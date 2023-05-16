Connect with us

Review: ‘Brownies for Breakfast’ is a pleasant cookbook by Lynne Bowman

Bestselling author Lynne Bowman released a pleasant cookbook “Brownies for Breakfast.”
Published

Lynne Bowman. Photo Courtesy of Lynne Bowman
This is a cookbook for diabetics, as well as the people who love them. Particularly impressive about the author, Lynne Bowman, who has diabetes herself, was that she was able to reverse her numbers using the recipes in this book, as well as to sticking to a healthy lifestyle and diet.

Background on Lynne Bowman

Lynne Bowman has been featured at women’s expos throughout the country. She teamed up with acclaimed daytime actress Deidre Hall of “Days of Our Lives” to write and publish “Deidre Hall’s Kitchen Closeup” and “Deidre Hall’s How Does She Do It?”

Bowman has also worked as an actress, makeup artist, screenwriter, illustrator, legal journalist and television weather person. She also serves as president of the Pescadero Foundation.

An eclectic cookbook

“Brownies for Breakfast” is easy to read, uplifting, and enjoyable. It features some neat savory sweets, as well as comfort foods, plant-based, gluten-free, low-carb, and dairy-free recipes. The pictures and graphics are artistic and creative, and they add to the book’s appeal.

These recipes are simple, clever, and flexible. Some of these are family favorites, as well as new ideas that people will enjoy. It will help readers provide a culinary escape during the trying times that the world is going through.

The Verdict

“Brownies for Breakfast” is worth checking out, and there is something in it for everybody due to its elaborate menu of recipes. It is a beautifully written and heartfelt book. Perhaps it will inspire the people who don’t cook at all, to even try their hand at a few of these recipes.

The recipes are all so diverse and unique, which makes it difficult for one to select a personal favorite recipe. It garners two giant thumbs up.

“Brownies for Breakfast” is available on Amazon by clicking here

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News.

