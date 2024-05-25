Connect with us

Review: Balcon Rooftop Bar at The Marmara Park Avenue in New York

Balcon Rooftop Bar at The Marmara Park Avenue Hotel is a rooftop restaurant with a view in New York City.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Balcon Rooftop Bar
Balcon Rooftop Bar. Photo Credit: Oleg March Photography
Balcon Rooftop Bar. Photo Credit: Oleg March Photography

This eatery is located on the 20th floor of The Marmara Park Avenue Hotel in the NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan.

This open air terrace sits 20stories high, and it offers a panoramic view of the New York City’ skyline, thus highlighting the historic Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building.

Appetizer

As an appetizer, one should try their “Tuna Tartare,” which is served with guacamole and micro greens.

Tuna Tartare at Balcon Rooftop Bar
Tuna Tartare at Balcon Rooftop Bar. Photo Credit: Oleg March Photography

Their Greek Salad (Tomato, cucumber, red onions, olives, feta cheese, and parsley) and Caesar Salad (comprised of lettuce, crouton, and Caesar sauce) were also memorable, though the Caesar Salad would have tasted slightly better had its shrimp been either grilled or seared.

Salads at Balcon Rooftop Bar
Salads at Balcon Rooftop Bar. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Their “Spaghetti Bolognese,” served with ground beef and red sauce, was exquisite and the portion of it was quite generous.

Main course

Their “Grilled Steak” was accompanied with arugula salad and cherry tomatoes, and the meat was tender.

Grilled Steak at Balcon Rooftop Bar
Grilled Steak at Balcon Rooftop Bar. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

The same holds true for their “Lamb Chops,” which were marinated well and juicy, as they were served with mashed potatoes, cherry tomatoes and carrots.

Lamb Chops at Balcon Rooftop Bar
Lamb Chops at Balcon Rooftop Bar. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Desserts

For dessert, one should definitely try their “Cheesecake,” which is creamy and scrumptious, their “Fruit Platter” as well as their “Chocolate Mousse Cake,” which is truly delectable.

Desserts at Balcon Rooftop Bar
Desserts at Balcon Rooftop Bar. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

The Verdict

Overall, Balcon Rooftop Restaurant is a delightful eatery in the Big Apple. The food is impressive, and it offers a wide array of charcuterie, cheeses, alcoholic drinks and innovative cocktails from all over the globe.

Balcon Rooftop Bar
Balcon Rooftop Bar. Photo Credit: Oleg March Photography

It is able to provide the quintessential backdrop for memorable gatherings, events, and vibrant summer parties throughout the year.

The only suggestion this journalist would tell this rooftop eatery would be to add French fries to its menu, since they are bound to be a popular item on their menu as a side.

The scenery is visually striking coupled with a warm and pleasant ambiance to it. Balcon Rooftop Bar garners four out of five stars.

To learn more about Balcon Rooftop Bar, check out its Instagram page.

