Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Review: An evening at Hortus NYC as part of NYC Restaurant Week

On Wednesday, January 29th, this journalist had the opportunity to dine at Hortus NYC for dinner as part of NYC Restaurant Week.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Dishes at Hortus NYC
Dinner Dishes at Hortus NYC. Photo Courtesy of Hortus NYC.
Dinner Dishes at Hortus NYC. Photo Courtesy of Hortus NYC.

On Wednesday, January 29th, this journalist had the opportunity to dine at Hortus NYC for dinner as part of NYC Restaurant Week (which runs from January 21st through February 9th).

Hortus NYC has a modern and fresh approach to the Asian cuisine, and it blends the cuisines of such countries as China, Thailand, and Korea, in an effort to create distinct and memorable flavors, and they are able to accomplish this objective.

In the Latin language, “Hortus” translates to “garden,” and it does have a garden and pastoral theme and decor to it.

Seafood

For fans of seafood, the “Hortus Royal Platter” consists of Kumamoto and island creek Salmon Crudo, Shrimp Cocktail, and Abalone Ceviche, which is the quintessential appetizer.

“Tempura Trio” consists of crispy Calamari, Softshell Crab, and Cod croquette, which is crunchy and delectable.

Tempura Trio at Hortus NYC
Tempura Trio at Hortus NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

In addition, “Wagyu Gui” is noteworthy since it comes with A5 Miyazaki wagyu, which has intricate, snowflake-like marbling, and it is topped with Fried shallots and Chili oil.

Main course or entrée

For an entrée, one simply cannot go wrong with either their “Steak Frites” or their “Ribeye.”

Their “Steak Frites” comes with Galbi-style marinated steak, which was tender, as well as Smash Peewee potatoes and Shiso Butter.

Steak Frites at Hortus NYC
Steak Frites at Hortus NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Their “Grilled Prime Ribeye Steak” was also juicy and succulent, and it came with Asian Caesar Salad, which is a distinct yet clever twist to the regular Caesar Salad that we are used to.

Ribeye with Asian Caesar Salad at Hortus NYC
Ribeye with Asian Caesar Salad at Hortus NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Side dishes

Their Brussels Sprouts are always a hit at Hortus, and a healthy choice! They are mixed with sweet potatoes, bacon bits, and spicy fish sauces.

Brussel Sprouts
Brussel Sprouts at Hortus NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Their “Smashed Peewee Potato” are impressive, tasty, and healthy, and they come with seasoned Myungran mayo (Cured pollock roe).

Their “Sourdough” was toasted and grilled, and served with Olive Tapenade, the ideal accompaniment to any meal.

Sourdough at Hortus NYC
Sourdough at Hortus NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The Verdict

In summation, Hortus NYC is an exceptional Asian fusion restaurant in the heart of the NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan (situated near the Empire State Building).

The dishes are elegant, well-crafted, and reasonably priced, coupled with an artistic and creative presentation.

The flavors and the spices in the ingredients are rich, solid, and generous. The servers are courteous, attentive, and knowledgeable about the restaurant’s diverse cuisine.

This eatery is highly recommended that one checks out Hortus NYC whenever they are in the Big Apple, and especially during NYC Restaurant Week. They will not be disappointed and it garners an A rating. Well done.

For more information on Hortus NYC, check out its official homepage, and follow its Instagram page.

In this article:Asian, Big apple, China, hortus nyc, korea, Manhattan, restaurant, seafood, Thailand, week
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Abortion pills, sometimes procured over the internet, are a key means of accessing the procedure in the United States Abortion pills, sometimes procured over the internet, are a key means of accessing the procedure in the United States

Social Media

Blurred posts, banned accounts: Abortion groups decry Meta ‘suppression’

Reproductive rights organizations accuse Meta of leading the latest wave of digital suppression on Instagram and Facebook.

13 hours ago
Health misinformation on popular podcasts often goes unchecked. Health misinformation on popular podcasts often goes unchecked.

Social Media

Influential podcasts fuel ‘harmful’ health misinformation

Health misinformation on popular podcasts often goes unchecked. - Copyright AFP MANDEL NGANAnuj Chopra with Rachel Blundy in LondonUnfounded cancer cures, dubious anti-vaccine narratives,...

13 hours ago
DeepSeek has stunned investors and industry insiders with its new chatbot DeepSeek has stunned investors and industry insiders with its new chatbot

Business

DeepSeek’s ‘Sputnik moment’ exposes holes in US chip curbs

US export controls on high-tech chips may have inadvertently fuelled the success of start-up DeepSeek's AI chatbot.

12 hours ago

World

Trump invited to Japan for 80th anniversary of A-bombs

The United States dropped an atomic bomb on each Japanese city on August 6 and 9, 1945.

12 hours ago