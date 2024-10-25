Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Review: An evening at Blu on the Hudson in New Jersey

Blu on the Hudson is an upscale eatery, which offers  views of the New York City skyline and the Hudson River from Weehawken, New Jersey.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Blu on the Hudson
Blu on the Hudson. Photo Credit: Jeremy Frechette.
Blu on the Hudson. Photo Credit: Jeremy Frechette.

Blu on the Hudson is an upscale eatery, which offers views of the New York City skyline and the Hudson River from Weehawken, New Jersey.

On Thursday, October 24th, this journalist had the chance to dine for dinner at Blu on the Hudson in Weehawken, New Jersey.

Crudo & Raw Bar

For “Crudo & Raw Bar,” one ought to try their “Scallop, Uni & Tuna Crudo,” which is accompanied with diced watermelon, Serrano and Ponzu sauce. The presentation of this dish and every subsequent dish was artistic and creative (compliments to Chef JC Ortega).

Scallop, Uni & Tuna Crudo
Scallop, Uni & Tuna Crudo. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Sushi Bar

Their “Sushi Bar” was just as noteworthy and solid choices include their “Nori Tacos,” which come with a choice of Salmon and Ikura, Bluefin tuna and spicy aïoli, Hamachi and avocado, and Japanese A5 wagyu.

Nori Tacos
Nori Tacos. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The “Lincoln Harbor Roll,” comprised of bluefin tuna, spicy king crab, avocado and wasabi-yuzu, was simply divine. Speaking of the wasabi-yuzu, it tasted spicy, sweet, and herbaceous, all in one.

The Lincoln Harbor Roll
The Lincoln Harbor Roll. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Their “Basque Shrimp” was the quintessential choice for a “Hot Appetizer” as it featured spicy garlic chili sauce, sweet paprika, and grilled baguette slices.

Basque Shrimp
Basque Shrimp. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Pasta

Particularly impressive about all of the pasta at Blu on the Hudson is that they make their own on the premises. Their “Butternut Squash Agnolotti” was delectable with sage, brown butter and Stracciatella… to the point where it just melted in your mouth.

Butternut Squash Agnolotti
Butternut Squash Agnolotti. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Steak

Their “Prime Delmonico Steak” was a true highlight on their menu, especially since the meat was tender, juicy, and well-seasoned.

Prime Delmonico Steak
Prime Delmonico Steak. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Seafood

Fans of seafood should try their “Branzino,” which was crispy, and it comes with tomato couscous, calamari, mussels, and saffron aioli.

Branzino
Branzino. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Side Dishes

Their “Roasted Brussels Sprouts” with bacon lardons and “Glazed Acorn Squash” were light and healthy choices for side dishes.

Desserts

At Blu on the Hudson, one should leave some room for dessert! Their “Classic Carrot Cake” was scrumptious consisting of cream cheese mousse, candied pecans and butterscotch sauce, which was sheer bliss.

Classic Carrot Cake
Classic Carrot Cake. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

The same holds true for “Blu’s Tiramisu,” made up of house-made ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, and Valrhona chocolate shavings, which was quite savory.

Blu's Tiramisu
Blu’s Tiramisu. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

The Verdict

In summation, Blu on the Hudson is a fantastic New Jersey restaurant with a soothing and refreshing vibe.

The waiters, hosts, and management are all courteous and attentive to the patrons, and their food menu just keeps getting better each season.

If their cuisine wasn’t great enough, the views of the Hudson River and the Manhattan skyline are absolutely breathtaking.

For fans of alcoholic libations, their wine selections (from all over the globe) and spirits are worth checking out as well.

Blu on the Hudson
Blu on the Hudson in Weehawken, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Jeremy Frechette.

Its warm and cozy ambiance, location, high quality of food, and the superb service solidify it as one of New Jersey’s top-notch eateries. Blu on the Hudson earns five out of five stars.

For more information on Blu on the Hudson, check out its official homepage, and follow the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram.




In this article:Blu on the Hudson, Chef, Cuisine, Eatery, JC Ortega, new jersey, restaurant, shrimp, sushi, weehawken
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Which US states are most at risk from a cyberattack?

75 percent of U.S. companies face the risk of a significant cyberattack.

5 hours ago
US regulators have begun investigating tech giants' investments in generative artificial intelligence startups including OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT US regulators have begun investigating tech giants' investments in generative artificial intelligence startups including OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT

Tech & Science

US unveils national security memorandum on AI

The United States unveiled Thursday a framework to address national security risks posed by artificial intelligence.

16 hours ago
Barclays in February outlined plans to slash £2 billion in costs over the coming years, having axed 5,000 jobs in 2023 Barclays in February outlined plans to slash £2 billion in costs over the coming years, having axed 5,000 jobs in 2023

Business

Barclays profits rise on UK, investment banking gains

Barclays in February outlined plans to slash £2 billion in costs over the coming years, having axed 5,000 jobs in 2023 - Copyright AFP...

20 hours ago

Life

McDonalds: Burgers, bacteria and market bombing

Following the E. coli case, McDonald's shares are losing almost 7 percent.

7 hours ago