Life

Review: An afternoon at Bacall’s NYC during the winter holidays

On Friday, December 13rd, this journalist had the chance to dine at Bacall’s NYC, which is situated near Time Square.

Markos Papadatos

Published

Bacall's NYC during the holidays
Bacall's NYC during the holidays. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.
Bacall's NYC during the holidays. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

It was fully decorated with various festive decor, which were visually striking and vibrant. Bacall’s NYC fuses vintage Hollywood with modern American cuisine.

Bacall's NYC during the holidays
Bacall’s NYC during the holidays. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The eatery had a retro ’90s vibe to it, and the atmosphere was filled with elements of nostalgia and warmth.

Appetizers and Starters

The restaurant offers a distinct menu just for the “Holidays,” and rightfully so.

For appetizers and starters, patrons ought to try their “French Onion Soup” or their “Ceaser Salad,” which is creamy, healthy, and tasty.

In addition, their “Wagyu Beef Meatballs” are noteworthy since they are hand-rolled and tossed in sweet and sour sauce, and “Lauren’s Spring Rolls,” which are named after the Hollywood legend Lauren Bacall herself, are stuffed with potato and ground beef with Parmesan Cheese drizzled on top.

Braised Short Ribs at Bacall's NYC
Braised Short Ribs at Bacall’s NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Entrées

As an entrée, one cannot go wrong with either their “Braised Short Ribs” or their “Fish and Chips,” which is quite popular with tourists from Europe.

Their “Seared Salmon” was also healthy and delectable.

Seared Salmon at Bacall's NYC
Seared Salmon at Bacall’s NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Their braised short ribs were juicy and tender, as well as slow-cooked accompanied with garlic mashes potatoes and roasted veggies.

Their fish and chips were crispy battered and they came with Bacall’s Coleslaw and French fries.

Fish and Chips at Bacall's NYC
Fish and Chips at Bacall’s NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Desserts

At Bacall’s NYC, one should always leave a little room for dessert, and their “16 Layer Cream Cake” is a real treat each time. It normally comes in either Chocolate or Raspberry drizzle, and this journalist chose the former. The pastry was decorated in a true

Bacall's 16 Layer Cream Cake
Bacall’s 16 Layer Cream Cake. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Rudy Bundini on Bacall’s NYC

Former boxing heavyweight champion and New York-based model Rudy Bundini remarked, “Today, I had the pleasure of visiting Bacall’s NYC, where I was invited to try their incredible food, and it turned out to be an unforgettable experience.”

“The restaurant was beautifully adorned with breathtaking Christmas decorations, creating a magical and festive atmosphere that instantly lifted my spirits,” Bundini said.

“From the glimmering lights to the intricately designed ornaments, every detail felt like a celebration of the season,” Bundini noted.

“As for the food, it was nothing short of amazing—each dish bursting with flavor and crafted with care. Bacall’s truly knows how to combine holiday charm with culinary excellence, making it the perfect place to savor the joys of the season,” Bundini elaborated.

Lauren Bacall
Lauren Bacall. Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

The Verdict

Overall, dining at Bacall’s NYC during the holidays is a pleasant, charming, cozy, and enthralling experience. A Time Square gem, in every sense of the word, and it is ideal for the entire family, where guests can bring their kids to enjoy the festivities and decorations.

The decor is festive, artistic, creative, and simply magnificent… it is able to fully immerse patrons into a real-life “Winter Wonderland” or “Christmasland” world.

While the Manhattan landmarks (Rockefeller Center, Radio City, and the Empire State Building) in general are elegant and elaborate with their decors during this holiday season, an ultimate paradigm of decor and creativity is Bacall’s NYC, so tourists ought to add this eatery to their New York City “Must Visit” list during the winter holidays; they will not be disappointed.

Both the food and the decorations at Bacall’s NYC are worth more than just a passing glance. It should be enjoyed for its beauty, originality and creativity. Bacall’s NYC earns two giant thumbs up. Well done.

To learn more about Bacall’s NYC, check out its official website and follow the restaurant on Instagram.

Bacall's NYC during the holidays
Bacall’s NYC during the holidays. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

