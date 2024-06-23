Connect with us

Review: A taste of Thai at Kraam in New York City

Markos Papadatos

Published

Kraam
Dishes at Kraam. Photo Courtesy of Kraam.
Dishes at Kraam. Photo Courtesy of Kraam.

Kraam is a new Thai restaurant that opened in the NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan.

This journalist had the opportunity to dine for lunch at Kraam on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

By definition, “Kraam” is a Thai word that means for indigo or organic dye; moreover, Kraam is synonymous with “craft” or “wisdom passed down through generations.”

Kraam was influenced by the founders’ childhood memories and travels throughout the different regions of Thailand, coupled with a desire to host friends and families.

Appetizers

As an appetizer, one should try their “Koi Tuna,” which is a Thai style yellowfin tuna tartare on lettuce cups that is garnished with crispy shallots and toasted rice.

Yet another noteworthy starter was their “Grilled Sweet Corn & Papaya Salad,” which features cherry tomatoes, long beans, green papaya slices, peanuts, chili, garlic, dried shrimp, and sweet tamarind.

Appetizers at Kraam
Appetizers at Kraam. Photo Credit: Rudy Bundini.

Sides

Notable sides were their “Pad Eggplant,” which is stir-fried eggplant with miso, chili, garlic, and basil, along with their “Jasmine rice,” which is traditionally cooked in a steamed fashion as it is a Thai staple.

The same holds true for their delectable “Thai Egg Fried Rice,” which is Wok fried jasmine rice with egg and scallions.

Thai Egg Fried Rice at Kraam
Thai Egg Fried Rice at Kraam. Photo Credit: Rudy Bundini.

Entrée

As an entrée, one should try their grilled marinated ribeye steak, which was tender, accompanied with roasted vegetables, as well as dipping sauce that consists of spicy tamarind and roasted Thai eggplant chili sauce.

Neu Yang at Kraam
Neu Yang at Kraam. Photo Credit: Rudy Bundini.

Desserts

While dining at Kraam, one should leave room for dessert! One should try their “Sweet Mango & Coconut Sticky Rice,” which is quite savory thanks to its coconut cream and toasted coconuts.

Desserts at Kraam
Desserts at Kraam. Photo Credit: Rudy Bundini.

Their ice cream comes in four distinct flavors: Thai iced tea, traditional Thai coconut with corn and jackfruit, guava lychee, and butterfly pea & young coconut. This journalist tried the latter two ice cream flavors, and they were scrumptious.

The Verdict

Overall, Kraam is an impressive new Thai eatery in New York City. Their menu is highly eclectic, where it incorporates meals from the different regions of Thailand with seasonal and quality ingredients. The presentation of their various plates was artistic and creative.

The servers and management were attentive to their patrons’ needs, and everything arrived at the table in a swift fashion.

Kraam is a fine example of the Thai cuisine; moreover, it has a neat and pleasant ambiance to it, and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about Kraam, follow the Thai restaurant on Instagram and visit its website.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

