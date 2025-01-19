Review: A taste of Mexican cuisine and spirits at Lolita in New York City

Dishes at Lolita. Photo Credit: Max Flatow

On Saturday, January 18th, this journalist had the opportunity to dine for weekend brunch at Lolita, a Mexican restaurant and cocktail bar in the heart of Midtown Manhattan.’

Hors d’oeuvres at Lolita

As an appetizer, one should try their “Firecracker Duroc Ribs,” which are juicy and tender, consisting of sticky soy sauce, sesame, and Fresno chili, as well as their “Queso Frito,” which was spicy yet savory.

Firecracker Duroc Ribs at Lolita. Photo Credit: Max Flatow.

Their “Queso Frito” is made up of Oaxaca cheese drenched in salsa negra, and served with Pico de Gallo and tortillas.

Queso Frito at Lolita. Photo Credit: Max Flatow.

Entrées

All of their entrées were eclectic yet noteworthy. Their “Macadamia Nut Pancakes” were rich, thick, and sweet. They were comprised of toasted coconuts, brûléed bananas, vanilla cream, white chocolates, and served with banana rum maple syrup on the side.

A true stand out main course was their “Jerk Chicken Hash,” where the chicken was topped with a sunny side up egg, accompanies with roasted red peppers, sweet potatoes, black beans, and cilantro.

Hibiscus Salmon Toast. Photo Credit: Max Flatow.

For people that are health-conscious, they ought to try their delectable “Hibiscus Salmon Toast,” which has cured egg, avocado, radish, Fresno chili, and trout roe (served on soft toasted bread).

Cocktails

Some of its boozy cocktails include the “Bloody Maria,” which is made up of pueblo viego blanco, sal de Lolita, as well as “Charro Negro,” which consists of Tapatio Blanco, lime, Mexican cola, and sal de Lolita.

Mixteca Cocktail. Photo Credit: Max Flatow.

In addition, their “Mixteca Cocktail” features Jamaican rum, Derrumbes San Luis Potosi Mezcal, clarified tomatillo, orgeat, cinnamon, and jerk bitters.

The presentation of all of the dishes at Lolita are elegant, artistic, and creative. Well done.

The Verdict

Overall, Lolita is a vibrant Manhattan restaurant with a warm, pleasant, and nonchalant atmosphere. The textures and tastes of Mexico are evident in their flavorful meals, and the same holds true for their spirits.

Lolita is the quintessential restaurant to dine in New York City prior to going to a Broadway show or concert, or to enjoy Happy Hour. Their wait staff are very professional and attentive to the patron’s’ needs.

Dishes at Lolita. Photo Credit: Max Flatow

Compliments to Chef Carmelo Calixto for all his unique culinary creations.

Lolita is worth more than just a passing glance (especially those that enjoy Mexican food and beverages), and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Bravo.

To learn more about Lolita NYC, check out its official website, and follow the restaurant on Instagram.