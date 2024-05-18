Review: A taste of Korean cuisine at NOFLEX NYC

NOFLEX NYC. Photo Courtesy of NOFLEX NYC.

NOFLEX NYC is a new Korean restaurant, bar, and media art lounge in Manhattan.

This journalist had the opportunity to dine at NOFLEX NYC for dinner. In Korean, the word NOFLEX means to “be humble.”

NOFLEX NYC: New York’s first media art lounge

This venue is New York’s first media art lounge, and it has a restaurant and a bar. It offers contemporary Korean cuisine with a modern twist to it.

The dishes are innovatively made with fresh ingredients, and they are comprised with a wide range of seasonings and flavors. It has a warm, nonchalant, and pleasant atmosphere.

As soon as you walk in, the things that instantly stands out is its 72-foot LED wall, as well as its vibrant lighting. The menu is very organized with a photo of each dish, and being in the heart of the “Big Apple,” it will certainly transport its patrons to Seoul, Korea.

Special dishes

Some of the highlight dishes include their signature “Spicy Korean Fried Chicken Skewers,” which are Korean-style fried chicken coated in a gochujang glaze and finished with sesame seed and scallion.

Katsu dish at NOFLEX NYC. Photo Credit: Christine Antosca.

Their “Katsu” dish was also juicy and tender. Their seaweed rolls and their Eonyang Bulgogi Nacho are also remarkable.

Their “Hand Rolled Cigar Rolls” stood out from a visual and sensory standpoint. They were a rich combination of steak and shrimp wrapped in a crispy wheat flour wrap, served with aside of truffle aioli. The cinnamon seasoning helped elevate them to a higher level.

Hand Rolled Cigar Rolls. Photo Credit: Christine Antosca.

Main plates

“Potato Okonomiyaki” featured their succulent shrimp, crispy bacon, and gooey melted mozzarella. This was a comforting twist on the traditional Japanese dish.

Potato Okonomiyaki. Photo Credit; Christine Antosca.

The “Galibijjim with Potato Cream” was one of this journalist’s favorite menu items since it was well-marinated and it consisted of Galibijjim (braised beef short ribs), which was topped with potato whipped cream and accompanied with trumpet mushrooms, water chestnuts, peppers, dates and potato whipped cream.

Galibijjim with Potato Cream. Photo Credit: Christine Antosca

What was even more impressive than its entrées and appetizers was its savory desserts.

Kyoto Green Tea Mousse Cake. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Desserts

The “Kyoto Hoji Tea Roll Cake” was served with green tea ice cream, which had a strong taste due to its green tea powder.

The same holds true for the “Kyoto Green Tea Mousse Cake,” which is also worth more than just a passing glance.

Brûlé Banana Nutella Croffle. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Their “Brûlé Banana Nutella Croffle” and “Creamy Ricotta Strawberry Croffle” were both scrumptious and sheer bliss.

Creamy Ricotta Strawberry Croffle. Photo Credit: Christine Antosca

Their “Silky Vanilla Cheesecake” was light and tasty. Each of these six desserts alone is worth the visit to NOFLEX NYC, and they all go well with either a cup of hot tea or coffee.

Silky Vanilla Cheesecake. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

“The food at NOFLEX was absolutely delicious. It blended flavors that compliment each other, thus making it a memorable dining adventure,” Christine Antosca said.

The Verdict

Overall, NOFLEX NYC is an exquisite restaurant and bar in New York City. It is the quintessential restaurant to visit for an afternoon or night out in Manhattan, especially for those that enjoy the Korean cuisine.

It is able to blend dining, cocktail drinks and entertainment, all quite well. It has a warm and nonchalant ambiance to it, which is infectious. It epitomizes the best that Korean food has to offer.

Kyoto Hoji Tea Roll Cake. Photo Credit: Christine Antosca.

This Korean eatery is the ideal place for late night parties, special events (graduations, birthdays, anniversaries, and other), as well as anybody that enjoys bottle service and a DJ booth.

The presentation of each dish was artistic and creative. NOFLEX NYC is highlight recommended, and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about NOFLEX NYC, follow the eatery on Instagram, and visit its official homepage.