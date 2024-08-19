Connect with us

Review: A taste of Italian cuisine at Il Mulino New York on Long Island

Markos Papadatos

Published

Il Mulino New York on Long Island
Il Mulino New York on Long Island. Photo Courtesy of Il Mulino New York.
Il Mulino New York on Long Island. Photo Courtesy of Il Mulino New York.

Il Mulino New York on Long Island is an Italian restaurant that is located in Roslyn. This journalist had the opportunity to dine on Sunday, August 18th for supper.

Appetizers

A solid appetizer choice would be their “Calamari Fritti,” which translates to “Fried Calamari.” It was quite crispy, well-seasoned, and accompanied with lemon wedges and their spicy marinara sauce.

Calamari Fritti at Il Mulino New York
Calamari Fritti at Il Mulino New York. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Equally noteworthy was their “Gnocchi Sorrento,” which consisted of homemade Gnocchi, tomato sauce, cooked onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Gnocchi Sorrento at Il Mulino New York
Gnocchi Sorrento at Il Mulino New York. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The quintessential side dish to these hors d’oeuvres was their “Caesar Salad,” which was topped with shaved parmesan cheese.

Main course

Their Peppercorn-crusted Filet Mignon was sheer bliss. The meat was tender and it was served with Peppercorn sauce and home fries. This dish alone is worth the visit to Il Mulino New York.

Peppercorn Filet Mignon at Il Mulino New York
Peppercorn Filet Mignon at Il Mulino New York. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

‘Dolci Assortiti’

At Il Mulino New York, one should save some space for their delightful desserts.

Their “Dolci Assortiti” (assorted sweets) included Cheesecake, flourless chocolate cake, and Tiramisù, all of which were fresh, homemade, and scrumptious.

Dolci Assortiti at Il Mulino New York
Dolci Assortiti at Il Mulino New York. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The Verdict

Overall, Il Mulino New York on Long Island is an exceptional Italian eatery with tremendous hospitality, ambiance, and service.

Their Italian cuisine is top-notch, the ingredients and textures stand out by a mile, and the wait staff is courteous and attentive to the patrons’ needs; moreover, the atmosphere is warm, vibrant, and pleasant.

There is always something new to try at Il Mulino due to its elaborate menu of offerings. There is a rawness and authenticity to it like no other.

Il Mulino New York on Long Island garners an A rating. Bravo. Bon Appétit!

To learn more about Il Mulino New York, check out its official website, and follow the Italian restaurant on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

