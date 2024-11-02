Review: A taste of Indian cuisine at ‘Oh! Calcutta’ in Long Island City

Oh! Calcutta patio. Photo Courtesy of Oh! Calcutta

Oh! Calcutta is a new Indian restaurant, which opened in Long Island City back in July of 2024.

There is rawness and authenticity to this New York eatery like no other. They are fresh ingredients in their cooking, and they are firm believers that food brings people together, and rightfully so.

Appetizers

As an appetizer, one should try their “Piyazi” or crispy onion fritters and their breadcrumb-fried “Vegetable Cutlets” (made up of beet and potato mash and peanuts), both of which are sheer bliss, and the ideal starters for patrons to begin their culinary adventure at Oh! Calcutta.

Chili Chicken at Oh! Calcutta. Photo Courtesy of Oh! Calcutta.

Their “Chili Chicken” was a work of art, and it was served “mild,” as requested.

A true starter (non-vegetable) highlight is their “Lake Market Fish Fry,” which consists of breadcrumb-fried Branzino fish and “Kasundi,” a Bengali mustard or relish on the side.

Lake Market Fish Fry. Photo Courtesy of Oh! Calcutta.

From their “Tandoor” section, one should try their “Seekh kebab,” which are comprised of Skewered lamb rolls, onions, and bell peppers.

Their “Naan” or bread, which comes in multiple variations, was chewy, fluffy, and overall, noteworthy.

One of the greatest items on their menu was their “Butter Chicken,” their own distinct version of “Chicken tikka masala,” which was rich and savory. It was one of those meals that simply melts in your mouth, and the inclusion of Jasmine rice as a side dish was the perfect accompaniment.

Butter Chicken at Oh! Calcutta. Photo Courtesy of Oh! Calcutta.

Desserts

At Oh! Calcutta, one should save some room for dessert. Their “Kheer,” or rice pudding, is creamy and delectable (easily the best dessert item on their menu); however, their “Rasmalai” (soft cheese patties with cream and almonds), and “Kulfi” or Indian ice cream (served in either mango or pistachio flavor) is also remarkable.

Oh! Calcutta. Photo Courtesy of Oh! Calcutta.

The Verdict

Overall, Oh! Calcutta is a stunning restaurant which specializes in Italian and Bengali cuisine. It is evident that the textures and flavors that foster Indian food are as strong as ever at Oh! Calcutta.

It offers a creative and modern approach to their cuisine, where the presentation of all of their dishes are artistic and elegant.

The wait staff and management team are kind and attentive to the patrons needs; moreover, they make everyone feel at home at Oh! Calcutta. There is something new to try due to its elaborate and diverse menu of offerings.

This eatery is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about Oh! Calcutta, check out its official homepage, and follow the eatery on Instagram.