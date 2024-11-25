Connect with us

Review: A taste of Indian cuisine at ISHQ in the East Village

On Sunday, November 24th, this journalist had the opportunity to dine at ISHQ in the East Village of Manhattan.
ISHQ
ISHQ. Photo Courtesy of ISHQ
ISHQ. Photo Courtesy of ISHQ



ISHQ translates to “love” or “passion” as they say in the Hindi language. ISHQ is a simple word that represents the story of their passion for what we do, their culture, and what they love.

Appetizers or small plates

At ISHQ, one’s culinary journey starts with appetizers or small plates.

Some of the highlights include the “Kasundi Jheenga Shrimp,” the “Andhra Chili Gobi,” and of course, the “Nizami Lamb Chops.”

Andhra Chili Gobi at ISHQ
Andhra Chili Gobi at ISHQ. Photo Courtesy of ISHQ

“Andhra Chili Gobi” is made up of cauliflower, curry leaves, green chili, hibiscus labneh, and fried garlic. It was savory and healthy.

Kasundi Jheenga Shrimp
Kasundi Jheenga Shrimp. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

The “Kasundi Jheenga Shrimp” is comprised of yellow mustard cream, panch phoran, baby red radish, and fenugreek. It was certainly a stand-out hors d’oeuvre.

Nizami Lamb Chops at ISHQ
Nizami Lamb Chops at ISHQ. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Finally, the “Nizami Lamb Chops” accompanied with kashmiri chili, mace, yogurt hummus, and pistachios were tender, well-marinated, and the sauce was creamy.

Dum Ka Ghost Baby Goat
Dum Ka Ghost Baby Goat. Photo Courtesy of ISHQ

Entrees

Two noteworthy entrees include the juicy “Dum Ka Ghost Baby Goat,” which slow-cooked bone-in baby goat with dum ka gravy and fried onions, as well as the old Delhi-style “Delhi Ki Butter Chicken,” which features shredded chicken thighs, tomato makhani, butter, and fenugreek leaves. Both of these dishes are sheer artistic and flavorful bliss.

Butter Chicken at ISHQ
Butter Chicken at ISHQ. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Sides

Some of their sides include “Saffron Rice” and their bread (“Naan”), both of which are the quintessential accompaniment to any meal.

Saffron Rice at ISHQ
Saffron Rice at ISHQ. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Desserts

AT ISHQ, one should leave some room for desserts. Their two desserts that stand out include “Kaala Jamun Tart,” which is chocolate caviar, gold leaf dust, as well as “Junnu Pavlova,” which features colostrum milk, strawberry compote, and badam puri cookie, and they were both scrumptious.

Desserts at ISHQ
Desserts at ISHQ. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Rudy Bundini on ISHQ

Social influencer and model Rudy Bundini remarked, “I was very impressed with the restaurant’s wide variety of dishes, which cater to a range of palates. I was pleased with the exceptional quality of the food, thus emphasizing the authenticity of flavors and the meticulous preparation.”

“ISHQ’s ability to blend traditional spices with a modern presentation left a lasting impression, thus making it a standout destination for food enthusiasts in the Big Apple,” Bundini added.

Dishes at ISHQ
Dishes at ISHQ. Photo Courtesy of ISHQ.

The Verdict

Overall, ISHQ is an impressive Indian restaurant in the heart of New York City.

The patron feels as if they are taking a culinary journey to India’s diverse cities, and experiencing a taste of their unique flavors and meals. With each dish on their menu, they are able to pay homage to their lineage.

The portions are generous and filling. It is recommended that one checks it out the next time they are in the East Village; they will not be disappointed. In fact, prepare to be blown away.

ISHQ has an honesty and authenticity to its cuisine, where it stays true to its roots, traditions, flavors, and textures, and that is quite refreshing; moreover, it is ideal for the entire family to explore the traditional Indian style of cooking.

It has a warm and pleasant atmosphere, and the servers were attentive to the patrons’ needs. ISHQ garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

To learn more about ISHQ, check out its official website, and follow the eatery on Instagram.

