Review: A taste of Greece at Telly’s Taverna in Astoria, New York

Telly's Taverna in Astoria. Photo Courtesy of Telly's Taverna.

Telly’s Taverna in Astoria, New York, gives its patrons a taste of the Greek and Mediterranean cuisine.

Particularly impressive about their meals is that they use recipes directly from their family cookbooks. Their seafood stands out thanks to its ingredients, freshness, and flavors.

Calamari at Telly’s. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Other noteworthy Greek favorites include saganaki, Taramosalta (fish roe salad), skordalia (garlip dip), and whole fish including snapper, sea bass, and spearings; moreover, they grill lamb chops, rib-eye steaks, chicken souvlaki, spiced burgers, octopus, salmon, and swordfish.

Chicken Souvlaki at Telly’s. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Speaking of their octopus it is nicely grilled and soft. The same holds true for their calamari (which can come either grilled or fried), and flounder fillet, both of which are quite crispy.

Greek salad, octopus and Tirofakteri. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Their traditional Greek salad and Nana’s Green Salad are also delectable. Their Tzatziki and Tirokafteri (spicy feta) dips are smooth and exquisite.

Nana’s Green Salad. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Desserts

At Telly’s Taverna, one should leave room for dessert. They ought to try their “Imported Greek Yogurt with Homemade Grape Preserves,” which is scrumptious and nostalgic.

Greek Yogurt with Homemade Grape Preserves. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Their other dessert options include yogurt with honey, loukoumades, and baklava.

The eatery has a full bar, which is well-stocked with wines, beer, and premium liquors. Their patio and dining room have a pleasant ambiance and warm vibe to them.

For well over three decades, it has been a staple in Astoria, Queens; moreover, it has a new location in Port Chester, New York. Here’s to the next 30-plus years for Telly’s Taverna.

Fried Flounder at Telly’s. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The Verdict

Overall, you need not scale up the heights of Mount Olympus in order to relish some Greek food and sweets that are fit for the deities themselves: all you need to do is take a trip to Astoria, Queens, and visit Telly’s Taverna.

In each visit, there is something new to try due to the elaborate menu of offerings at Telly’s. The wait staff is swift and professional. There is a rawness, freshness and authenticity to their Greek cuisine. It garners five out of five stars.

Keftedakia at Telly’s. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

To learn more about Telly’s Taverna, check out its official homepage, and follow the restaurant on Instagram.