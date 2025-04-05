Review: A taste of Greece at Estiatorio Milos Hudson Yards in New York City

Estiatorio Milos Hudson Yards. Photo Courtesy of Estiatorio Milos

On Friday, April 4th, this journalist had the chance to review the Greek restaurant Estiatorio Milos Hudson Yards in New York City.

The iconic Costas Spiliadis serves as executive chef and founder of Estiatorio Milos. Mr. Spiliadis is a firm believer that “Sharing food at the table brings people together, and enriches the culinary experience”

Appetizers

One’s culinary journey at Milos, begins with its appetizers. The “Milos Octopus” was grilled with fava Santorini capers and extra virgin olive oil.

Milos Octopus. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Their lightly-fried “Calamari” was crispy and served with baby fennel salad.

Calamari at Estiatorio Milos. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

A traditional “Greek Salad” is the perfect accompaniment to any meal at Estiatorio Milos.

Greek Salad at Estiatorio Milos. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Entrees

Their Alberta Prime “Lamb Chops” were juicy and served with Greek fried potatoes.

Lamb Chops at Estiatorio Milos. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Their “All Natural Beef Filet Mignon” was tender and also served with Greek fried potatoes, which were a real treat.

All Natural Beef Filet Mignon at Estiatorio Milos. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Dessert

At Estiatorio Milos, one should leave room for dessert. Their healthy “Greek Yogurt” was scrumptious, which featured Kythira Island theme honey and crushed walnuts.

Greek Yogurt at Estiatorio Milos. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Greek Easter at Estiatorio Milos

This eatery is also the quintessential place to enjoy the upcoming Greek Easter, or “Pascha” festivities on Sunday, April 20th.

The restaurant will serve such special traditional Greek Easter dishes such as Magiritsa Soup, Spring Lamb with Roasted Potatoes, Traditional Easter Salad, and “Koulourakia” cookies with tsoureki and red eggs.

It will certainly make people feel as if they are celebrating Easter at a “horio,” or village, in Greece.

Greek Easter at Estiatorio Milos. Photo Courtesy of Estiatorio Milos

Views of the Hudson River and ‘The Vessel’

Particularly impressive about Estiatorio Milos Hudson Yards was its breathtaking views of the sunsets that illuminate the Hudson River, and “The Vessel.”

The same holds true for its stunning rotating staircase at the entrance, which is ideal for taking photos.

Andy Donaldson on Estiatorio Milos Hudson Yards

Ultra-Marathon Swimmer and three-time Guinness World Record holder Andy Donaldson, who was present, remarked, “It was the most incredible meal at Estiatorio Milos — every dish was outstanding, but for me, the lamb chops stole the show. It was easily some of the most tender and flavorful lamb chops I’ve ever tasted.”

The Verdict

Overall, Estiatorio Milos Hudson Yards is a noteworthy Greek eatery in the heart of Manhattan. The food is fresh, coupled with traditional ingredients, and the restaurant’s white decor will help transport its patrons to the Greek islands.

It has a warm and welcoming atmosphere and a pleasant ambiance. The presentation of the meals was artistic and creative.

My sole criticisms were that some of the food portions (calamari, octopus, and lamb chops) seemed lacking in size (compared to other Greek trendy restaurants in Manhattan), and some of the dishes were a bit lacking in some salt and seasoning.

Regardless, it is still recommended for those that enjoy the Greek cuisine and for anyone that wants to celebrate a special occasion. Prepare to be blown away. Estiatorio Milos Hudson Yards garners 4.5 out out of 5 stars.

To learn more about Estiatorio Milos, check out its official homepage, and follow the restaurant on Instagram.