Review: A taste of France at Le Tout Va Bien in New York City

Le Tout Va Bien. Photo Courtesy of Le Tout Va Bien.

Le Tout Va Bien is a French restaurant that is located in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York City.

In the French language, “Le Tour La Vien” means “everything is fine.” It has been a landmark since 1949, which makes it the second oldest French Bistro in Manhattan.

Most recently, it reopened under the ownership of Vincent Caro, a native of Brittany, France. Caro and his kitchen staff have developed a menu of traditional French bistro items in conjunction with American classics.

Appetizers

Sliced French baguette and butter. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

As an appetizer, one should try their “Ceasar de Homard and Crevettes,” which is classic Ceaser salad with half lobster (out of shell) and shrimp. This is a healthy choice for an hors d’oeuvre.

Ceasar de Homard and Crevettes at Le Tout Va Bien. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Entrée

As an entrée, one cannot go wrong with their “Magret de Canard à l’Orange,” which is duck breast, roasted potatoes, and green beans, with orange sauce. The duck meat was tender was quite tasty. This dish alone is worth the visit to Le Tour Va Bien.

Magret de Canard à l’Orange at Le Tout Va Bien. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Sides

Truffled French fries at Le Tout Va Bien. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Some of their noteworthy sides include their “Truffled French fries” and their sliced asparagus, which go well with any meal selection.

Asparagus at Le Tout Va Bien. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Other highlights of their menu include “Escargots Persillés,” “Moules Provençales,” “Steak Frites,” and American standards such as Lobster Mac and Cheese.

Crème Brûlée at Le Tout Va Bien. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Desserts

No visit to Le Tout Va Bien is complete without trying some of their French desserts. These include their savory “Crème Brûlée,” exquisite “Profiteroles,” and fresh “Chocolate Mousse.”

Chocolate Mousse at Le Tout Va Bien. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Their “Profiteroles,” in particular, are choux puffs filled with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with chocolate sauce, and accompanied with roasted almonds.

Profiteroles at Le Tout Va Bien. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Outdoor patio at Le Tout Va Bien

In addition, Le Tout Va Bien has an outdoor patio in front, which is ideal for people watching, and a back room perfect for special occasions and events.

The Verdict

Overall, Le Tout Va Bien is a pleasant and delightful French eatery in Manhattan. It encompasses the warmth, coziness, and ambiance of a traditional French bistro.

It is a fine example of the French cuisine. There is a rawness and authenticity to Le Tout Va Bien thanks to its vintage posters, nostalgic monochromatic photographs of celebrity patrons such as Frank Sinatra, as well as family portraits of the original owners.

This is the ideal restaurant to dine in before or after a theater or concert show in New York City. It is highly recommended checking out, and it garners an A rating. Bon Appétit!

To learn more about Le Tout Va Bien, check out its official homepage and Instagram page.