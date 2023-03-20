Research: Understanding PTSD effects on bystanders

Psychologists say that it is the close proximity with death that is the most major trigger for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). — © AFP

The traditional understanding with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is that the condition is caused by directly experiencing the traumatic event. This may not be the entire picture when it comes to understanding the psychology of trauma.

Research suggests that about 10 percent of diagnosed PTSD occurs when people witness these events versus experiencing it directly themselves. PTSD can develop immediately after someone experiences a disturbing event, or it can occur weeks, months or even years later.

To date, little has been known about these cases of PTSD. This is changing through the work of Tim Jarome, an associate professor in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences School of Animal Sciences, at Virginia Tech.

Jarome is aiming to understanding the impact on by-standers from major events with a $430,000 grant from the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health.

According to Jarome: “Is it the same things happening in the brain to form or to develop this type of PTSD? And that will impact treatments.”

Delving into this question, Jarome sets out the scope of the planned research: “This project seeks to understand the impact on individuals witnessing traumatic events. What happens in the brain that leads to the formation of these very emotional experiences that lead to PTSD. This could lead to better treatment in the future.”

The research was inspired when Jarome watched a news story about people who had not experienced a traumatic event, yet they showed symptoms that were consistent with PTSD.

Jarome explains: “Is it fundamentally the same in terms of the molecular processes that lead to the development of PTSD? That’s what led to the idea.”

Jarome and fellow researcher Shaghayegh Navabpour, is creating a behavioural paradigm to study this process. This includes and are studying gender differences, as PTSD is more common in women than men. The reason for this gender disparity is unknown.

It is also currently unknown if the brain responds the same way to these different types of experiences, meaning the molecular mechanisms that support the formation of indirectly or directly acquired fear memories that underlie PTSD could be different.

Consequently, it could be possible to reach a better understanding of how indirectly acquired fear memories differ from those that are directly acquired is needed for developing therapeutic interventions.

A complication arises because forms of PTSD are not created equal, and hence it is important to understand each type of PTSD in order to develop better and more targeted treatments.

Since traumatic events differ in their contribution to PTSD, Jarome explains what he and his team hope to achieve: “We are seeking to understand how we indirectly learn fear associations, the brain molecular mechanisms by which this occurs and how this differs from those that are directly acquired, which we will hope will lead to novel insights into and treatments for PTSD.”