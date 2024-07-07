Remaining current: The most popular EVs in the U.S.

Auto giant Stellantis says its China Jeep joint venture will file for bankruptcy - Copyright AFP/File MARCO BERTORELLO

The company Hippo Leasing has analysed Google search data for most popular EVs in the U.S. This was to uncover which will be the most popular as more people make the switch to electric. The output has been provided to Digital Journal.

The outcome is that the Jeep Wagoneer S is the most searched for upcoming electric vehicle in the USA.



Rank Electric vehicle Total US searches over the last six months 1 Jeep Wagoneer S 1,026,000 2 Tesla Roadster 906,000 3 Lucid Gravity 350,800 4 Rivian R3 304,950 5 Mercedes EQG 186,600

For the data, Hippo Leasing analysed Google search data of 92 electric vehicles that are yet to be released. The data collection period spanned six months, from October 2023 to March 2024. Hippo Leasing then used this data to reveal the top five most-searched-for models.

The Jeep Wagoneer S is the most searched for upcoming electric vehicle in the USA with 1,026,000 searches in the past six months, 120,000 more than the Tesla Roadster which is in second place.

The Jeep Wagoneer S is due to be released in the U.S. in fall 2024. The concept made its debut in 2022 when Jeep first shared images of how the car might look. This will be Jeep’s first electric vehicle which explains why it is so highly anticipated.

The Tesla Roadster is the second most searched for upcoming electric vehicle in the US followed by the Lucid Gravity. Following the Cybertruck being delivered to customers in November 2023, motorists in the US are already searching for more information on the Tesla Roadster, set to debut at some point in 2024 and go on sale in 2025.

The Tesla Roadster is the second most searched for upcoming electric vehicle in the US and is described as an electric vehicle supercar, driving from 0-60 in just 1.9 seconds, +250mph top speed and 620mi range.

In third place is the Lucid Gravity, a 7-seater SUV, with a projected range of up to 440 miles. The Lucid Gravity is projected to land in late 2024.

The Rivian R3 and Mercedes EQG complete the top 5 most searched for upcoming electric vehicles in the U.S. The Rivian R3 which is not expected to debut until 2027, however, it is drumming up a lot of interest in the US. This car will come in at least two variants the R3 and the R3X. Ahead of this model being released, Rivian will release another new model, the Rivian R2, in the first half of 2026.