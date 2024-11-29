Reality star and social influencer Josh Seiter talks about conducting a social experiment on gender ideology

Josh Seiter. Photo Courtesy of Josh Seiter.

Reality star and social influencer Josh Seiter (“The Bachelorette”) spoke about partaking in a gender ideology social experiment.

He holds a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from the Chicago-Kent College of Law.

Seiter on participating in the gender ideology social experiment

“It was enlightening conducting my gender ideology social experiment because I was really unfamiliar with just how contradictory and nebulous the “science” and medical guidelines were on the issue of transgender identity,” he said.

“Basically, it states that anyone who articulates a gender identity that differs from their biological sex is ‘trans,’ and they don’t have to have gender dysphoria, take hormones, get surgery, or even transition to be valid,” he explained.

“Because of this, it has led to a lot of issues that affect women deeply and personally,” he added.

Lessons learned from this social experiment

On the lessons learned from this social experiment on gender ideology, he remarked, “This social experiment taught me that my assumptions about gender ideology were correct, and I was justified in being skeptical of the science.”

“The six months I spent exploring these assumptions taught me that I care deeply about women and care deeply about the world in which my nieces and nephews will grow up. I discovered that at my core, I am a feminist,” he acknowledged.

Seiter noted that he is an advocate for the LGB community because “they fought for equality and the right to basic dignity, by being seen as humans, just like everybody else.”

“They don’t want their orientation to define them, they just want to have equality,” he noted. “The trans movement, however, only wants to be seen by their gender identity and often demands that they receive special privileges. I think the trans movement has hijacked a very noble LGB movement and has turned it into something most of us don’t recognize.”

“I am hopeful one day we will return to a time when people are just seen as humans deserving of equal rights, and society isn’t expected to refer to everyone by their identity or orientation,” he added.

Future plans

On his future plans, Seiter shared, “My plans for the future are to keep provoking thoughtful discussion about issues that matter to us. Freedom of discussion and open debate have been truncated by the Left in recent years, which has really caused a chilling effect on people’s ability to freely discuss their opinions.”

“I want to bring back open debate and encourage differences of opinion since they are foundational to a democracy and a bulwark against a modern dystopia of orthodoxy and homogeny,” he elaborated.

“I want to live in America, not George Orwell’s ‘1984,’ and sadly the Left has been pushing us toward the latter for a while,” he added.

Advice for people that wish to be their true, authentic selves

For people that wish to come out (in an effort to be their true, authentic selves), Seiter said, “To anyone that wants to come out, I hope they feel confident to do it. I think it’s amazing if you are LGB and want people to know the real you. It’s important that you don’t feel like you have to hide your true self.”

“So, make your voice heard, understand that people may or may not agree with you, but know that you have a right to live your life however you want,” Seiter underscored. “That is what makes America great; people are allowed to be who they want to be, even if it isn’t met with the approval of others!”

Seiter on the commercial success of his viral videos on social media

His videos on social media have gone viral, thus generating over a quarter of a billion views. “It’s great knowing people find my videos humorous and that my videos have encouraged a lot of discussion on issues of gender,” Seiter said.

“I just passed a quarter billion views on my Instagram and X, which is a big milestone for me,” he admitted.

Seiter on Thanksgiving and Christmas

Seiter shared that he loves Thanksgiving and Christmas. “They are my two favorite holidays. I’m spending time with family in St. George, Utah, where we own property,” he said.

“I’m also excited to visit my nieces and nephew over the holiday in Houston, Texas. Nothing beats a Christmas tree with lights in the living room and Christmas music on the radio,” Seiter added.

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Seiter expressed, “To all my followers and supporters, I just want to say thank you for sticking by me and thank you for following my crazy journey.”

“It has been an awesome ride and an amazing year. I’m encouraged by all the messages of support I get every day. They mean the world to me,” Seiter concluded.

To learn more about reality star Josh Seiter, follow him on Instagram.