Raffolux is reimagining the age-old charity raffle

Launched in 2019 by Gerry Lianos and Harry Hammond, Raffolux set out to bring the classic raffle concept into the modern age, and digitalize a timeless idea to reach more participants, and help more charitable organizations. - Photo courtesy Raffolux / Thomas Herd

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In a year that shook the world and left so many vulnerable and in need of assistance, charitable acts from those who had the means to help greatly increased. The hard times reminded communities of the importance of giving back to those in need.

From applauding frontline workers to donating supplies, and even financial donations via online campaigns and funding efforts shared on social media, there are countless ways of lending a helping hand.

However, one company has set out to change how we think about, and go about, donating to charities. Raffolux, a UK-based raffle company is making charity about more than just a good deed that can make a difference—it’s making it fun for the people donating.

Launched in 2019 by Gerry Lianos and Harry Hammond, Raffolux set out to bring the classic raffle concept into the modern age, and digitalize a timeless idea to reach more participants, and help more charitable organizations.

The company keeps users engaged and draws in new ones by consistently updating the raffle offerings with the latest and greatest trends on the market—in fact, new products and experiences are added every day.

From an opulent trip to the Maldives and a brand new Mercedes G-Class to the latest tech and beauty gadgets, the prizes are enticing, to say the least. Today, Raffolux is recognized as the premier raffle company in the U.K., and has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for various charities.

The concept is mutually beneficial, which has a big draw.

“When our players win, so do the good causes on our platform, and what’s unique about Raffolux is that it lets players choose which charities they want to support,” explains Raffolux CEO and co-founder Gerry Lianos.

By teaming up with globally recognized charities like the Alzheimer’s Society, Oxfam, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Women’s Aid, and Worldwide Cancer Research, Raffolux provides people with an opportunity to support causes that are near and dear to their hearts, while doubling the enjoyment of giving back with the chance of a grand prize.

Regardless of whether you’re motivated to donate to some of your favourite charities, or you simply want to try your luck at winning an array of incredible prizes, Raffolux presents an innovative way to do both.

For more information on Raffolux, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.