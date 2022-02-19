Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Purdue Pharma owners up opioid settlement offer to $6 bn

The owners of Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, have offered to pay up to $6 billion to victims of the US opioid crisis.

Published

US judge approves deal dissolving Purdue Pharma in opioid saga
The bankruptcy agreement will settle dozens of lawsuits over Purdue Pharma's role in the US opioid crisis - Copyright AFP Noel Celis
The bankruptcy agreement will settle dozens of lawsuits over Purdue Pharma's role in the US opioid crisis - Copyright AFP Noel Celis

The owners of Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, have offered to pay up to $6 billion to victims of the US opioid crisis to settle an avalanche of litigation, according to a report filed Friday by a federal mediator.

The Sackler family’s new offer would raise by at least a billion dollars a $4.5 billion bankruptcy settlement thrown out by a US judge in December over language that would have shielded the family from further lawsuits involving the highly addictive prescription painkiller.

Under the new proposal, the Sacklers “would be paying, in total, not less than $5.5 billion and up to $6 billion”, according to Friday’s filing to the US Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York.

But while a “supermajority” of involved parties have agreed to the deal, all eight US states involved along with the District of Columbia would need to sign off for it to move forward, the report filed by US Bankruptcy Court Judge Shelley Chapman states.

The additional funds would be used “exclusively for abatement of the opioid crisis, including support and services for survivors, victims, and their families”, according to the report.

The opioid addiction crisis has caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the United States over the past 20 years.

Facing thousands of lawsuits, Purdue filed for bankruptcy in 2019, and it pled guilty to three criminal charges over its aggressive marketing of OxyContin in 2020.

In December, US Judge Colleen McMahon ruled that the federal judge who approved the original bankruptcy plan three months earlier had no authority to prevent future lawsuits against the Sacklers, except in cases of intentional misconduct.

While more than 40 states had signed off on the rejected deal, a group of eight, along with the District of Columbia, refused to accept it.

William Tong, the Connecticut attorney general who led the appeal against the earlier ruling, called its overturning a “seismic victory for justice and accountability”.

In this article:Court, Health, opioids, pharmaceutical, purdue, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Fishermen often go to sea for months, taking them away from family and friends, says Jeronimo Martinez who has two young children Fishermen often go to sea for months, taking them away from family and friends, says Jeronimo Martinez who has two young children

World

A fisherman’s life on the high seas: harsh, risky and badly paid

The tragedy -- Spain's worst fishing accident in nearly 40 years which claimed 21 lives and left only three survivors.

21 hours ago
Truckers and supporters opposing Covid-19 vaccine mandates again poured into Ottawa, Canada on February 5, 2022, as the protest entered a second week and spread to other cities Truckers and supporters opposing Covid-19 vaccine mandates again poured into Ottawa, Canada on February 5, 2022, as the protest entered a second week and spread to other cities

World

Op-Ed: The GOP is seizing any political opportunity to disrupt the Joe Biden presidency

The Republicans who rushed to criminalize highway protests in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter are celebrating anti-vaccine truckers in Canada.

12 hours ago
Food delivery giant Meituan has hundreds of millions of customers in China Food delivery giant Meituan has hundreds of millions of customers in China

Business

Chinese food delivery giant slumps on new fee-cut measures

Shares of Chinese food delivery giant Meituan slumped as Beijing released new guidelines to lower fees for struggling eateries.

21 hours ago
The Kremlin continues to insist that it has no plans to attack its neighbour even as Russian navy assets maneuvered off Crimea The Kremlin continues to insist that it has no plans to attack its neighbour even as Russian navy assets maneuvered off Crimea

World

War fears mount as Putin to oversee drills, Zelensky to meet allies

Russia's leader will oversee major military drills along Ukraine's borders on Saturday, further escalating tensions.

12 hours ago