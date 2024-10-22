Professional dancer Randi Liberman shines on Hollywood’s biggest stages

Randi Liberman. Photo courtesy of Randi Liberman

Randi Liberman’s love affair with dance started pretty much as soon as she could walk. Her earliest memories? Dancing around the living room, putting on little shows for her dad’s video camera, and seizing every opportunity to move to the music. Sure, she played sports and hit up summer camps like any other kid, but dance was what really stole her heart and, ultimately, shaped her entire life.

For Liberman, dance wasn’t just a hobby; it was a calling. “Dance has always been a part of who I am,” she says, reflecting on her childhood dance classes. The physicality, the self-expression, and especially the sense of community — all of it fueled her passion. By the time she was ten, she was already assisting her dance teacher, and as a teenager, she ran a full-blown dance program at summer camp. Teaching others and spreading the joy of dance became a huge part of her journey, one that continues to this day.

As she got older, Liberman naturally gravitated toward hip-hop. “When hip-hop classes became available at fifteen, I knew I had found my true passion,” she says. The rhythm, the beats, the energy — they all resonated with her deeply, sparking a lifelong love for the genre. While she explored a variety of dance styles over the years, hip-hop remained her home base. Her passion for dance and music soon took her to Los Angeles, the city where she believed her biggest dreams could come true.

Leaving Montreal for L.A. wasn’t an easy choice, but Liberman was determined. “I knew I’d regret it if I never tried,” she explains. Once in L.A., she set her sights on the city’s competitive dance industry, diving head first into auditions and workshops. That move wasn’t just a career step; it was a chance to follow her passion, believing in the power of dance to reach people far beyond her hometown.

Randi Liberman with Meghan Trainor 4th July Wawa Celebration. Photo courtesy of Randi Liberman

Liberman’s hard work quickly paid off, and soon she found herself dancing alongside major stars like Meghan Trainor, Bebe Rexha, and Ava Max. For Liberman, dancing with these artists was more than just sharing a stage; it was a chance to represent and empower strong women. “These women embrace their femininity with strength and courage, and it’s a privilege to represent that message on stage,” she shares.

One of Liberman’s most meaningful partnerships has been with choreographer Charm Ladonna, whose artistry has deeply influenced her approach to dance. Liberman even flew back to Canada from L.A. just for an audition with Ladonna, which kicked off a string of collaborations, including a performance at the Much Music Video Awards with Meghan Trainor.

Performing back home in Montreal as part of Bebe Rexha’s tour was an unforgettable experience. She lit up the stage at the city’s largest arena, with twenty of her closest friends and family cheering her on — a homecoming moment that reflected how far she’d come since her early dance days.

Randi Liberman with Rosalia on set for VMA award winning Con Altura music video. Photo courtesy of Randi Liberman

Touring has taken Liberman all over the world, from North America to Latin America, Europe, and Australia. She loves how dance transcends language, bridging cultural differences and connecting with audiences everywhere. “Seeing how dance and music can bridge cultural differences has been one of the greatest joys of my career,” she says.

Her tour with The Weeknd, which took her to massive stadiums, was another career highlight. Performing on such a large scale came with its own set of challenges, but Liberman thrived on the experience. “With a stage spanning an entire football field and a choreographer like Charm Ladonna demanding excellence, we had our work cut out for us,” she explains. It’s these big moments, these massive productions, that push her to grow as a dancer.

Randi Liberman. Photo courtesy of Randi Liberman

Now, as she steps into roles as a choreographer and movement director, Liberman is excited to help other artists realize their visions. During the pandemic, she launched The Virtuous Movement, a dancer development program that combines dance technique with essential life skills, building confidence and resilience in young dancers. “I want to show young dancers that they can achieve their dreams if they believe in themselves and stay true to their journey,” she says.

For Liberman, dance is always evolving. Whether she’s teaching weekly classes at the renowned Millennium Dance Complex or choreographing for big-name tours, she’s focused on inspiring the next generation of performers. With a career defined by grit, determination, and an unstoppable passion for dance, Randi Liberman has transformed from a dancer to a Hollywood powerhouse — and she’s just getting started.