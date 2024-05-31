Prioritizing prevention: Medicare’s seismic shift and Starlight’s personalized approach

Photo by Marcus Aurelius on Pexels

Traditional healthcare delivery is often characterized by a reactive approach: patients wait until their symptoms finally disrupt their quality of life before deciding to see a doctor, and doctors wait for patients to schedule their next appointment before checking in with them. Starlight, a virtual preventive care clinic, is part of a wave of healthcare services responding to Medicare’s 2024 incentives to shift that paradigm and offer proactive, preventive engagement at scale.

When patients sign up for Starlight, their first point of contact is a board-certified health coach who knows their language, is from their community, and understands their context. If referred by their physician, patients can receive a text message from their designated coach while still sitting in their doctor’s office, immediately enabling them to begin texting or placing calls directly to their coaches. Each month, they will work with their coach over the phone to set goals and celebrate wins. In this way, Starlight patients actively participate in their own healthcare journey.

Over time, with personalized coaching and support, patients learn to make better informed decisions and adopt healthier habits, leading to improved health outcomes. According to Nandan Rao, CEO of Starlight Healthcare, “Our health coaches bridge the gap between provider recommendations and patients adhering to them and achieving their long-term health goals.”

“Human touch is at the core of our approach,” says Rao. “We prioritize building relationships with both patients and their providers as the foundation of our clinical model. Providers are understandably limited in their ability to affect what happens to their patients after they leave the doctor’s office or hospital. One of our goals is to ensure that clients maintain a strong connection with their provider throughout their journey. The other goal is to provide personalized health coaching and human connection that can help improve health outcomes and prevent chronic conditions. That’s a win-win for providers and patients, and that is what we are doing.”

Starlight is part of a growing emphasis on a different approach to wellness that prioritizes preventive care. In 2024, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved the reimbursement of health and wellness coaching for the first time, in an acknowledgement of the importance of preventive care in the United States. The founding team at Starlight Healthcare – a virtual preventive care clinic that handles care management post-discharge and in-between provider visits – took just a moment to celebrate the CMS decision before returning to their work of building a 50-state telehealth coaching program that is staffed by nationally-certified coaches and offers engaging personalized guidance on improving health habits.

According to Rao,“the CMS decision was a significant endorsement of preventive and lifestyle medicine. It triggered a welcome and seismic shift in the industry.”

This model of healthcare delivery — known as lifestyle medicine — aims to prevent, manage, and sometimes even reverse chronic diseases. These interventions typically include changes in diet, physical activity, stress management, sleep, environmental and substance use and most often lead to positive results with reinforcement and guidance from a coach or provider. The goal is to promote overall well-being and longevity.

Most digital health solutions seeking to address chronic disease take on the traditional approach of doctors: they offer valuable access to clinicians and disease-related information but require the patient to learn new platforms and navigate these resources on their own. “Our competitors provide consumers with apps, information and training, but they expect them to engage independently. At Starlight, we’ve shifted this paradigm by prioritizing proactive human engagement. Instead of merely offering apps with optional human support, our approach centers around personalized coaching that leverages apps where appropriate.”

With Starlight Healthcare, the focus is on establishing a personal connection first, as the team has learned that building trust is fundamental to laying the groundwork for effective preventive care. Their coaches offer a holistic approach to healthcare, considering not only medical factors but also the social and environmental determinants of their clients’ health. Starlight believes that their coaches are their biggest differentiators. “People need support from humans who understand their background and culture. They need to see that their care teams fully understand their barriers to wellness. That is what we offer. Our coaches understand their clients, and they can relate to them personally. Because of that, we have had extremely high engagement.”

Now, because of the shift by CMS towards prioritization of preventive care, the Starlight model is covered by all major health plans, including Medicare. For Rao, “the CMS decision validates our mission and enables us to empower individuals from all walks of life to proactively address, through personalized health coaching, the lifestyle factors that are contributing to chronic conditions.”

It’s no surprise that Starlight Healthcare has already begun partnering with large healthcare providers. By shouldering the burden of maintaining treatment plan adherence after discharge and in between provider visits, the company enables providers to prevent costly medical interventions and hospitalizations at no cost to themselves. Health systems are then able to redouble their efforts to deliver high-quality care versus trying to build the kind of health coaching platform that Starlight has already pioneered. Through this collaborative approach, Starlight Healthcare aims to revolutionize healthcare delivery, one relationship at a time.