Princess Kate’s wedding dress designer takes over at Givenchy

Burton says she will bring her 'vision' and 'convictions' to Givenchy - Copyright AFP FRANCOIS GUILLOT

British fashion designer Sarah Burton, who famously created Princess Catherine’s wedding dress, is the new creative director of Givenchy, the luxury French house said Monday.

Burton, 50, who was creative director at Alexander McQueen for more than a decade after its founder’s suicide, has designed clothes for a host of global stars including actor Cate Blanchett and singer Lady Gaga.

Givenchy, a subsidiary of the French LVMH luxury powerhouse, specialises in high-end fashion, perfume and accessories.

Burton said making Kate Middleton’s dress for her wedding to Prince William in 2011 was “the experience of a lifetime”.

She was also included in US magazine Time’s list of the “World’s 100 Most Influential People” in 2012.

Burton left Alexander McQueen last year, sparking speculation in the fashion world as to what her next move might be.

Burton said in a statement Monday that she was “enthusiastic” about her new job, and would bring her own vision and “convictions” to Givenchy where she will be in charge of all women’s and men’s collections.

Her first show is scheduled for March of next year, Givenchy said.

The creative director job had been vacant since January after the departure of American Matthew William who wanted to focus on his own streetwear brand.