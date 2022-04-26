Connect with us

Pope cancels events again due to knee pain

Pope Francis was forced to clear his diary for the second time in less than a week on Tuesday due to recurring knee pain.

Pope Francis attending a funeral mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Monday
Pope Francis was forced to clear his diary for the second time in less than a week on Tuesday due to recurring knee pain, the Vatican said.

“Due to knee pain, and following medical advice, Pope Francis has suspended today’s activities,” which included his participation in a meeting of his advisory Council of Cardinals, the press office said.

The 85-year-old pontiff, who in the past few days has been seen grimacing from pain on several occasions, had on Friday also cleared his schedule to undergo medical checks.

Francis, who was elected pope in 2013, cancelled a trip to Florence in February due to what the Vatican called “acute gonalgia”.

The pain in his right knee has recently prevented him from attending events and presiding over religious celebrations.

He also suffers from hip pain which forces him to limp and last July, spent 10 days in hospital after undergoing colon surgery.

However, the pontiff has a packed schedule including overseas events, visiting Malta earlier this month with further trips planned to the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Canada, Lebanon and Kazakhstan later this year.

