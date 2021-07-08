Connect with us

Plumb design: Creating better bathrooms

Improving ventilation and reducing levels of mold are two aims that should be central to bathroom design. Find out about some other tips.

Published

A shower head is a perforated nozzle that distributes water over solid angle a focal point of use, generally overhead the bather. Image by DO'Neil (CC BY-SA 3.0)
Proper bathroom ventilation will not only limit condensation, but it will also help prevent the appearance of mould and mildew which may in itself lead to health implications. Another important factor is to ensure there is adequate water drainage.

A survey conducted by PlumbNation reveals the common bathroom mistakes and how best to avoid these. The list has been made available by Jordan Chance, from the company, to Digital Journal  readers. Chance provides commentary on the selected items.

Chance explains that when working on property: “Mistakes can happen, especially when it comes to such a big home renovation project like a new bathroom. Preparation is a huge factor when it comes to the planning stages of any project.”

According to Chance, five issues to avoid are:

Water drainage in the wrong place

This is a rookie mistake, especially when it comes to DIY bathroom mistakes, this usually happens when the water drainage pipe does not align with the plumbing drain, which can lead to bad odors. To avoid this, make sure you measure the bath and shower correctly before purchase and installation.

Lack of storage space

Not having sufficient storage space can result in lack of functionality in your bathroom, to avoid this make sure you have adequate storage areas fit for purpose. Make sure you include two sets of storage as a minimum to make sure you have enough room for all your bathroom essentials. Different types of storage include a vanity cupboard, a tall boy cabinet or even a freestanding unit.

Insufficient ventilation

A bathroom extractor fan is a great way to avoid poor ventilation, and is often forgotten when it comes to designing bathrooms. Poor ventilation can lead to mold, mildew and the deterioration of your furnishes and bathroom appliances due to the humidity in bathrooms. Ensuring you have good ventilation with the likes of a fan will keep this deterioration to a minimum and your bathroom feeling fresh.

Insufficient lighting

When it comes to upgrading your bathroom, don’t overlook the lighting. Poorly lit bathrooms are not something to be desired, and it’s really easy to add more lighting to make the space feel bigger and brighter. You could try lighting behind your vanity mirror or lights in your shower to give your new bathroom a more luxurious feel.

Poor layouts

Not thinking about the space is something that is common when designing new bathrooms, and often most will opt to pick bathroom fixtures and features which are too big for the space. Design with your available space in mind, after all what is the point in having a beautiful freestanding bath if you cannot utilize the rest of the space. It is best to prioritise practicality over beautiful fixtures and features, no matter how tempting they may be!

To overcome these issues, Chance says undertaking research is important. He recommends: “Make sure everything is measured properly before you go to look at bathrooms. You must be really prepared and have thought about even the most minor of details, so when it comes to fitting your bathroom there are no surprises along the way.”

In this article:bathroom, building, Construction, Design, plumbing
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

