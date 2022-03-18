Peter Marks releases new cookbook ‘The Gourmet Cookbook for Astrology Lovers’

Peter Marks. Photo Courtesy of Peter Marks

Connecticut-based Peter Marks released his highly-anticipated new cookbook “The Gourmet Cookbook for Astrology Lovers.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Marks is an acclaimed radio host, spiritual adviser, psychic, and astrologer who intuitively reads for a wide variety of people from all over the world including celebrities, royalty, and CEOs. Now we can add “chef” to Marks’ list of accolades as he shares his love of food in his newly released book, “The Gourmet Cookbook For Astrology Lovers.”

The recipes in this new release are tailored for each astrological sign. People born under the 12 different signs of the zodiac have their preferred tastes when it comes to food because they are inherently born with various physical, emotional, and mental makeups.

Each sign is one of four elements (fire, earth, air, water) and each sign is either mutable, cardinal, or fixed. No two signs are the same. For example, people born under the sign of Taurus are considered the gourmet eaters of the zodiac. They have sensitive taste buds and love to taste the different flavors and texture of all kinds of food.

Libras love sweets because of their rich natures. A Sagittarius will try different exotic dishes because of his or her daring and adventurous nature. Did you know that some of the world’s well-known chefs are born under the sign of Cancer? “The Gourmet Cookbook For Astrology Lovers” is truly a heavenly cookbook with recipes according to the “stars.”

Background on Peter Marks

As a 30-year veteran in his field, Marks is known for his spot-on readings while working with his client’s spirit guides and astrological natal charts, as well as tuning into his remarkable psychic abilities. He provides his clients with accurate information he receives communicated through signs, visions, and direct conversation.

His spirit guides assist him in tuning into his client’s life path and their potential for fulfilling their spiritual goals and reaching their total spiritual well-being. Recently Peter Marks has joined forces with Stefan Rybak, an award-winning media executive, author, and marketing expert, and formed a new strategic business alliance, Marks Rybak Global Media.

He has also been featured in Natural Awakenings Magazine, Digital Journal, The Huffington Post, and The Joyce Barrie Show, as well as other media outlets.

Angela Dellafiora Ford

For over 32 years, Ms. Ford worked for the Federal Bureau of Intelligence and the Defense Intelligence agency in Washington D.C. For nine years, Angela worked and participate in DIA’s psychic phenomenon Program, STARGATE, and worked as a remote viewer.

She was featured as a guest on CBS Sunday Morning, and her work has appeared in many books as well.

“The Gourmet Cookbook For Astrology Lovers” is available on Amazon by clicking here.