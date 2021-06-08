Peter Marks and Joanfrances Boyle to host a free virtual event

Connect with us

Peter Marks is a world-renowned astrologer, numerologist, radio host, co-author, and intuitive. He will be a part of a free virtual event on Wednesday, June 9, with Scottish hostess Joanfrances Boyle. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Peter Marks at Mar-a-Lago resort
Photo Courtesy of Peter Marks


He is also an international psychic, spiritual advisor, and coach that has been recognized in the Huffington Post. Marks is a frequent guest on various radio, online workshops, and television shows. He was a co-author of the nonfiction book The Gift Within Us.

On Wednesday, June 9, Marks will be a part of the free online show “Your Gateway To Everything Spiritual Show – Where the Stars and the Psychics come together.” To learn more about this free Zoom event, click here.

Joanfrances, affectionately known as “The Scottish Seer,” will be conducting a short interview with Marks to reveal the real man behind the astrologer hat. She is also a healer, speaker, empath, intuitive, and writer.

She has appeared many times on live TV, on a weekly basis, on the “Live at Six” TV Show. Joanfrances has also been a guest on various talk shows, and she has been featured in various national and local newspapers, and online media.

In January of 2018, Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Peter Marks about the digital transformation of the tech industry, where he shared his views on bitcoin and cryptocurrency, and he was candid about his career in radio.

The Gift Within Us: Intuition, Spirituality and the Power of Our Own Inner Voice, where Peter Marks served as a co-author, is available on Amazon.



