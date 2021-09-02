Parents driving kids to school exacerbate air pollution

High school students in Long Beach, California, in March 2021 -- President Joe Biden has called on US states to get as many adolescents as possible vaccinated by the time schools reopen in fall. Photo: AFP / Patrick T. FALLON

As children around the world make the transition back to school, scientists have found the air around 41 percent of UK schools is higher than acceptable WHO air pollution levels.

Moreover, schools in economically deprived areas are likely to have higher air pollutions. In particular, two-fifths of British schools report above average nitrogen dioxide levels in 2021. In terms of specific regions, London ranks highest for poor quality air.

The primary causes of the measured air pollution rates are caused by car and factory pollutants, according to the data compiled by researchers working for the Cleantech platform Airly. The air pollution levels were compared with maximum levels put in place by the World Health Organization.

Nitrogen dioxide can cause changes in lung function as the result of airway inflammation in healthy people and increased respiratory symptoms in people with asthma. The chemical also produces ozone which causes eye irritation and this can further exacerbate respiratory conditions.

Notably, during pandemic-related lockdowns, air quality around schools improved. For example, for the period from 23rd March to 13 June 2020 nitrogen dioxide levels were cut by half which would relate to the reduction in vehicle emissions. However, as schools have reopened and economic activity has picked up the atmospheric levels have increased back to pre-pandemic levels.

There are specific concerns in relation to nitrogen dioxide in relation to school-aged children relating to learning ability. For example, several studies from recent years demonstrate that air pollution can harm cognitive intelligence, while other studies have proven that reducing air pollution can significantly increase the memory of young people.

With the fact that socially deprived areas have a greater presence of air pollution, the Airly research attributes this to several factors including the concentration of older cars, dense housing populations, the lack of green urban areas, part of the industrial revolution legacy and have worse aero sanitary conditions.

As part of the mitigations, the absence of accurate data is a concern. It stands as a recommendation that schools assess the level of pollution with in the vicinity of the school by measuring the air quality outside, the air quality in the vicinity of the facility on an ongoing basis and to analyse the pollution peaks.

Such data can then be used by local and national government to help to drive improvements. To raise awareness, Airly has launched a campaign titled #LetSchoolsBreathe. As part of this, 50 air quality sensors have bene provided to schools in the UK so that they could monitor the air quality in their surroundings on an ongoing basis.

Such data can be used to help to reduce car traffic near schools, particularly focusing on parents who elect to drive their children to school rather than asking their children to take a bus or other route.

A further measure that will help is with increasing the amount of green space near the schools both at the front and backyard.