Parental guidance: Global assessment of Internet safety

A new study has ranked countries where parents are the best at protecting their children online. The dataset indicates the Philippines leads with the highest online safety education rate.

The data also shows that Indian parents have strict rules, recording the highest screen time management.

The study was conducted by PSONO, who analysed over 30 countries worldwide to evaluate how well parents protect their children online. The top 10 countries were ranked based on key metrics that include the strength of parental guidance systems, cyberbullying rate, implementation of online safety education, children’s access to mobile devices, and effectiveness of screen time monitoring systems.

The global cybersecurity index was additionally analysed to measure the overall cybersecurity infrastructure and preparedness of countries. The final rankings were calculated by standardizing and weighting key safety metrics that determine how effectively each country protects its young users.

The top ten best outcomes by nation are:

Philippines Colombia Egypt Vietnam Oman India New Zealand Mexico Singapore Turkey

From the table, the Philippines tops the list of countries where parents are the best at protecting their kids online, having a score of 98. The country’s 87 percent of parents are actively engaged in online safety education – the highest rate globally. This is supported by limited device ownership for young users at 21 percent and a low cyberbullying rate of 14 percent, indicating that preventive measures are working effectively.

Colombia scores 94, ranking second on the list. Parents in Columbia are highly engaged in their kids’ online activities, with 86 percent actively providing digital guidance. They have achieved a good balance, with moderate mobile device access at 47 percent and strong online safety education at 65 percent.

Egypt comes third with a composite score of 92. Egyptian parents take a conservative approach to digital access, with only 17 percent of children having personal mobile devices – the lowest in the study. While the country has a high parental involvement at 97 percent and strong online safety education at 86 percent, its high cyberbullying levels indicate a need for more digital safety programs.

Vietnam ranks fourth, scoring 89. The country has the lowest cyberbullying rate worldwide at just 1 percent – a notable contrast to India and Egypt – despite having one of the highest rates of children’s mobile device access at 92 percent. Vietnamese parents demonstrate effective digital guidance at 61 percent and high screen time management at 66 percent.

Oman rounds out the top 5 countries with parents protecting their children online, scoring 88. Home to 5.1 million people, with children making up 30 percent of its population, this country stands out for how parents keep their kids’ digital safety. Children in Oman have 97 percent accessibility to mobile devices, while Omani parents maintain low cyberbullying rates at 6 percent.

India comes sixth with a composite score of 85.4. India leads in screen time supervision.



New Zealand ranks seventh in protecting children online. Mexico secures eighth place, scoring 81. Singapore comes ninth where the city-state demonstrates a balanced approach to digital parenting. Turkey completes the top 10 countries showing middle results in online protection.