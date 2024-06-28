Painful outcomes: Dangers of DIY tooth whitening

Cleaning teeth. Image by Tim Sandle.

Many utilise TikTok as a way to find innovative tips, trends and tricks that can make day-to-day practices easier (or not). Many of these trends present dangers and one of these is about dental health.

A growing number of TikTok users continue to engage in dangerous teeth-related practices, often with little understanding of the potential long-term damage. This is according to Dr Smita Mehra, Principal Dentist at The Neem Tree Dental Practice.

Mehra cautions: “With this trend, users have shared videos of themselves filing down their teeth at home with nail files, in an attempt to straighten them. For those with ‘uneven teeth’, this has become a cheaper and quicker solution than seeking professional help.”

She adds: “But the long-term dangers of filing teeth down at home are unspoken of, on the video-streaming platform. Unlike nails, teeth do not regenerate, and filing them yourself can diminish your enamel, causing irreparable damage. It also leaves the sensitive dentine layer below unprotected, which is not meant to be exposed. This can make you susceptible to tooth decay later down the line.”

There is a further risk to be aware of, notes Mehra: “It can also misalign your teeth. This is because using a nail file will change the shape and size of your teeth, which can cause problems with chewing your food properly and speaking. Needless to say, this is a highly dangerous and damaging practice and doesn’t actually straighten them.”

DIY teeth whitening

One area that Mehra highlights is attempts at home tooth whitening. Mehra says: “From brushing your teeth with apple cider vinegar to mixing a solution of hydrogen peroxide and baking soda, there is an influx of information available on TikTok on how to whiten your teeth at home.”

One of her main issues is with seeking inappropriate advice online: “The search, ‘ways to make your teeth whiter at home’ has 162 million videos and counting, with users sharing their own ‘ingenious’ hacks. But whilst some DIY methods are natural approaches and won’t cause harm to the mouth (like eating certain fruits and vegetables, or routinely flossing) it’s imperative to understand the risks of certain teeth-whitening ingredients on your oral health.”

The reason why such attempts at whitening are so dangerous is: “Many DIY whitening methods can involve using baking soda or hydrogen peroxide, which can erode tooth enamel if misused. Once the enamel is worn away, it cannot be restored, leading to increased tooth sensitivity and a higher risk of cavities.”

Mehra concludes, warning: “Highly concentrated whitening agents can also cause chemical burns requiring medical intervention, if used in excess. Additionally, at-home teeth whitening can affect dental restorations such as crowns, veneers, and fillings differently than natural teeth, so it’s best to consult with your dentist for teeth whitening solutions, before attempting anything you see on TikTok.”