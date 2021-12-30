Connect with us

Over 1,000 US flights canceled on Thursday as Omicron plays havoc with holiday travelers

Inclement weather, staffing shortages, and a spike in COVID-19 cases have led to the cancellation of 1,078 flights.

Published

Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport on December 24, 2021 - Copyright AFP ABBAS MOMANI
Inclement weather, staffing shortages, and a spike in COVID-19 cases have led to the cancellation of 1,078 flights within, into, or out of the US Thursday morning.

The disruptions come after thousands of flights were canceled over the Christmas holiday weekend and into early this week as winter storms combined with staffing shortages caused by the spread of the Omicron variant.

According to the latest information from FlightAware, total delays within, into, or out of the United States today now number 2,370, and total cancellations number 2,623.

Carriers hit hard included JetBlue, with 17 percent of its total flights canceled, according to the New York Times. Allegiant canceled 89 flights or 18 percent of its service. United Airlines scrubbed 190 flights, representing 8 percent of its schedule.

JetBlue said Wednesday that it was reducing its schedule through Jan. 13. In a statement, the airline said it had “seen a surge” in sick calls because of the Omicron variant, hampering its ability to staff its flights suitably even though it started the holidays with more workers than at any point since the pandemic began.

Alaska Airlines, whose primary hub is Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, canceled 14 percent of its flights. Relentless snowfall and record low temperatures in the Pacific Northwest grounded planes last week, and it snowed again in Seattle on Thursday.

The US is not currently considering a vaccine mandate for domestic travelers, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told NPR on Tuesday. 

Going into the New Year’s weekend, some 538 US flights have already been canceled for Friday, according to FlightAware, and another 98 for Saturday, New Year’s Day.

Bloomberg has a somewhat dismal forecast for the New Years’ weekend: The New York City area, where JetBlue is based, and Atlanta are among the hardest hit for cancellations and delays Thursday morning.

Heavy rains were expected for the Southeast and a flash flood warning was issued for the Atlanta area, while moderate to heavy snow is expected in much of the West on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. 

