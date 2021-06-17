Opt Health: Providing Men The Essentials For Better Health

David was sculpted in marble between 1501 and 1504 by the Italian artist Michelangelo. Photo courtesy Thomas Herd

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In the beginning of the 16th Century, the Renaissance artist Michelangelo began work on his masterpiece, the David. Surveying the block of stone in front of him, he said, “The sculpture is already complete within the marble block, before I start my work. It is already there, I just have to chisel away the superfluous material.”

In the modern era through the medium of science, telehealth innovators Camilo Isaza and Dr. John Tidwell have the same agenda. Isaza and Tidwell have devised an ingenious telehealth system called Opt Health, a first-of-its-kind platform that affords men the tools they need to chisel away at the health blocks that have been imprisoning their best selves.

Opt Health has organized a network of providers with the expertise to support the well-being of men everywhere, focusing on health, wellness, strength and sexual vitality.

Think of it: how often have troubling thoughts and self-doubt disrupted your sleep? How many times have you wanted to unburden yourself about your inability to perform? Or the pain you feel regarding your poor body image? And how many times have you felt inhibited about talking to a professional, all because it was too embarrassing to reveal your vulnerabilities?

Opt Health now offers you the freedom to pursue a solution to most issues, no matter how delicate, at anytime, day or night. The platform makes accessible a network of physicians that specialize in men’s health, giving men access to prominent specialists, who may be based hundreds or thousands of miles away digitally and over the phone.

This has facilitated a connection between patients and some of the most brilliant and impactful physicians in men’s health care, thus opening up a field of preventative medicine previously only available to elite patients with the ability to pay for high-end concierge services. Opt Health goes one step further — it centralizes a man’s medical information on both a dashboard and a mobile app to keep track of health goals, message with a personal team of providers, and fill prescriptions.

This is all meant to make it easy for “men to proactively take charge of their health and wellness by getting the personalized medical attention, education and treatment they need to feel their best,” says Isaza. In these turbulent times, when so much is out of our control, Opt Health believes we need to take responsibility for the things we do have control over, starting with how we address our personal health.