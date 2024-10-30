Connect with us

Operational excellence meets luxury: Aquae Jewels’ promise of swift, quality service

Based in Dubai, this jewelry brand brings a new shopping experience, using a direct-to-consumer (DTC) model
Published

Photo courtesy of Aquae Jewels
Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Aquae Jewels is distinguishable in the luxury jewelry service market for its stunning designs and seamless and efficient process from sketch to delivery. Based in Dubai, this jewelry brand brings a new shopping experience, using a direct-to-consumer (DTC) model that ensures speed and quality. Aquae Jewels makes the journey seamless and memorable for clients seeking luxury and reliability.

Redefining efficiency in jewelry-making

From sketch to final design

The Aquae Jewel’s design process begins with conceptualization, where designers sketch and refine jewelry ideas to align with the latest trends and timeless aesthetics. Whether a customer brings in a detailed sketch or just a mental image, the brand’s artisans and designers work closely with them, ensuring all aspects of the plan, from materials to color and designs, are agreed upon clearly. This initial consultation is crucial as it lays the foundation for the design process.

From these sketches, the piece moves into artisans in Dubai. They utilize traditional techniques and modern technologies, such as 3D printing and computer-aided design (CAD), to bring the designs to life. This blend of old and new ensures that every piece captures the beauty and essence envisioned by the designers.

For Catherine Klastersky, founder of Aquae Jewels, establishing efficiency at the beginning is crucial. It sets the tone for the entire project, leaves a lasting first impression, and builds client confidence and trust. 

“Efficient early-stage planning also demonstrates professionalism and competence, which can motivate and reassure clients that their dream jewelry is in capable hands,” she says. 

Streamlined production and delivery

Continuing from its efficient start, Aquae Jewels follows up with a customer-first approach, adopting the direct-to-consumer model (DTC) in its production and delivery. In this model, Aquae Jewels removes the middlemen typically involved in the luxury market. This results in reduced costs and a fast delivery process. Customers can expect their custom pieces within eight to 12 weeks and available products from their existing collection within five to eight days.

“Our DTC model allows us complete control over the production and distribution. We see what happens at every delivery stage and adjust as needed,” Klastersky explains. “More importantly, by cutting out the middlemen, we can offer better prices and faster delivery without compromising quality.”

Upon completion, each piece is packaged and shipped using trusted couriers. Aquae Jewels provides global shipping, with tracking and notifications to keep customers informed every step of the way. 

Client satisfaction, above all

The main element in Aquae Jewels’ well-thought systems is the clients. From the initial consultation to when the jewelry is unboxed, the brand maintains a personal touch, ensuring that each piece is made with quality standards and reaches customers safely and on time.

“We believe that the journey of creating a custom piece, or just any jewelry piece, should be as enjoyable as receiving the final product,” Klastersky shares. “Our goal is to provide an exceptional experience that reflects the luxury and exclusivity of our brand.”

The Aquae Jewels’ advantage lies in its collection of beautiful 18K gold pieces, bespoke jewelry design services, and seamless production and delivery process. This effective process results in satisfied global customers who enjoy their Aquae Jewels pieces and keep returning for more. 

