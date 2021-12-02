Op-Ed: Vincent Russell Van Patten’s ‘Arrows of Youth’ is one of the best books of 2021

Author Vincent Russell Van Patten. Photo Courtesy of Vincent Russell Van Patten.

Author Vincent Russell Van Patten released one of the greatest books of 2021 with his inspirational “Arrows of Youth: A Young Man’s Inspiring Journey to Find What Lights His Soul on Fire.” Digital Journal has the recap.

It is a moving journey of self-discovery, and it ought to be enjoyed for its honesty and authenticity.

His book was hailed by Digital Journal as captivating and for being “gloriously enlightening.” It is worth more than just a passing glance and highly recommended for all since it is food for thought.

“Arrows of Youth” is available on Amazon by clicking here.

For more information on author Vincent Russell Van Patten and his book “Arrows of Youth,” follow him on Instagram, and check out his official website.