Op-Ed: US teens mental health is a thing! Maybe living in a polarized scatterbrain nuthouse is a thing too?

Image: © AFP

Well, what the hey? It’s just your kids falling to bits in front of your eyes. Nothing to worry about. The least response-generating subject on Earth right now is probably mental health. It’s been a global problem for decades. “Stress culture” has a lot to do with it.

Teen mental health is even less interesting, apparently. I’ve done various pieces on this subject over the years, and you can actually hear the crickets. Doesn’t matter what the issue is; appalling suicide rates, thousands of cases of self-harm, the silence is literally murderous.

A massive spike in mental health issues in the US is suddenly getting a bit of coverage, but you could hardly say the Earth is moving. A slight surge in media interest over the last few weeks isn’t exactly in-depth reporting.

It is, however, a great measure of the total indifference of governments worldwide. The US is not alone; it’s just leading the way in total social failure. “So thousands of kids are going nuts, so what?” seems to be the net response.

To be considered also is the environment in which so little is happening. Conspiracy theories, the ongoing saga of a large obsolete Giant American Hamster idiot, anything but people, is the subject. So kids are hardly relevant. After all, what have kids ever done for anyone? It’s far more important that a herd of geriatric criminals get publicity, obviously.

The numbers are grim

According to a 2021 report by the US Surgeon General, a massive spike in teen mental health problems, (clearly visible since 2008, if you please) is getting a lot worse. Teen girls are the worst affected. “Devastating” is the description.

Well, what would the Surgeon General know? He’s not Tucker Carlson or Howdy Doody, is he/she/it/they? This report, duly released just at the end of the Trump administration, evidently received exactly the attention you’d expect from that secret Mensa Society – None at all.

As usual with the mindlessly polarized US, kids and their future are not as important as anything to do with politics. What do people matter, when politicians may be starving and deprived of attention?

Underlying this dunghill of lack of interest is of course teenage stress. During the asteroid strike of adolescence, what kids need to know is that nobody gives a damn. …And you obviously don’t.

Some girl starts whittling herself down and takes pics of the mess to show to her friends, what’s the problem? Suicide rates go crazy, it’s all good, right? This now includes child suicide rates, so if you hear a gunshot in the bassinet, it’s all perfectly normal.

You cretins. The point about this news is that it’s not news. It’s yet another ongoing social disaster, pioneered as usual by the US. The sacred cause of making sure that everyone is as unhealthy as possible has been in place for a long time now.

Why leave out mental health from this sociopathic noble vision? Nobody’s “entitled” to be mentally healthy, as everyone in Western societies knows. It’s socialism. It’s a luxury. Kids should be as insecure as possible, preferably by law, or more effectively by health costs and total government neglect.

Government? What’s government got to do with it, you ask from your nest of twigs and bills? Well, you may or may not know that America had the best health system in the world for a while. That was due to very basic regulations for which your taxes were paid.

(Much like all the other infrastructure and services falling to pieces so tastefully nationwide so freeloading criminals and politicians could live well. Inspiring, isn’t it?)

Obviously, that had to change. It was unthinkable that people should have their health and lives at the same time, or ever, if possible. People needed to suffer and be deprived, preferably for no reason at all. That’s what happened. The nation’s health, and sanity, fell through the cracks.

This teen apocalypse is the result. The generation least likely to have anything like the American Dream is trashing itself in the vast empty spaces of its age group. Nothing at all is having an impact on this situation. The rates keep rising, the deaths keep happening.

Is there a solution?

Great question; which is why nobody’s asking it. Maybe there are ways of preventing these crash and burn cases. Maybe there’s a working form of assisted/DIY therapy. Maybe living in an environment that’s not an unfocused, incompetent, hypocritical, polarized scatterbrain nuthouse might help?

Ever since America declared war on itself with its own politics, this has been the pattern – There’s a problem. The solution to the problem is to fail dismally to understand it, let alone solve it. The least viable method of solving the problem is the default solution. Another generation vanishes.

You don’t even need wars anymore. Just enough morons to create this kind of mess. Point made?

_________________________________________________

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.