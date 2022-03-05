Op-Ed: Truck convoy in DC — COVID mandates and Trump and Putin’s war in Ukraine

Image: © AFP/File ANWAR AMRO

The American version of Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” is now in full swing, and they could snarl traffic this weekend in and around their ending point at the nation’s capital.

The convoys are protesting everything from COVID-19 mandates to claims that they want “accountability,” but are unable to distinguish what exactly that means. They are converging from various locales, and are set to arrive in and near Washington, DC, sometime on Saturday for their final protests.

With Covid-19 mandates already dropping around the country in line with falling infection numbers, it is a wonder that demonstrators are still showing up with demands.

The one seemingly big problem is the number of fringe groups that have joined in the convoy – repeatedly referred to as “blocking the Beltway,” the 64-mile highway that surrounds Washington.

Leaders of the convoy originally stated they were protesting the vaccine and mask mandates here in the U.S. However, those mandates have largely been repealed over the past few weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that indoor mask use is no longer necessary in most of the U.S.

CNN notes that at least two other convoys are on their way to the area as well, including one that’s deemed itself the “American Freedom Convoy.” That convoy is said to be slightly behind the California one and is not expected to arrive in the DC region until Monday.

Fringe and extremist groups join the convoy

Nearly a dozen Telegram groups planned the rallies have accrued tens of thousands of followers, many of whom have posted messages stating that they believe their convoy directly contributed to the mandate repeals, according to NBC News.

The group’s demands are now vague and tied to what they call “accountability,” according to Sara Aniano, an extremism researcher who has spent the last month following the convoy in its Telegram chats.

“That could mean financial accountability. It could be physical accountability. It could be legal accountability. Their inability to distinguish what exactly that means is where the concern lies,” said Aniano, who recently published a report on QAnon’s growth after Jan. 6 for the International Center for the Study of Radicalization, a London-based nonprofit group.

COVID mission and Trump and Putin’s war

As has been noted, with the number of COVID-19 mandates dwindling, the convoy’s mission has become less clear. To fill in the broad blank spaces, conspiracy theorists have jumped at the chance to give the mission new meaning.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is now center-stage, and you won’t believe the totally asinine conspiracy theory being bandied about today: The Ukraine war is a cover for a military operation backed by former President Donald Trump in Ukraine, reports NBC News.

“The conspiracy theory, which is baseless and has roots in QAnon mythology, alleges that Trump and Putin are secretly working together to stop bioweapons from being made by Dr. Anthony Fauci in Ukraine and that shelling in Ukraine has targeted the secret laboratories. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has emerged in the past year as a main target for far-right conspiracy theories.”

Aniano said the vague, ominous messaging is worrying, pointing out a Friday morning Telegram post that read: “We can’t fail. We are not GOING to fail. We are gonna fix this.”

“In their fantasy, Trump comes back, and the military tribunals commence over Covid tests,” Aniano said. “But I don’t think they know what they want. They are just mad, and they want a reason to express that.”