Op-Ed: Stress vs humanity – A nasty global tale, and it’s getting worse

If you search the word “stress” in the news, you’ll see a very large amount of information. It’s very belated news in many ways. The “workplace stress culture” has been around for many decades. It’s evolved into clearly defined patterns of social stress, but it’s basically the same culture, just bigger and uglier. It’s like the world has PTSD, living in a desert of problems.

Stress has long been recognized as a serious health issue. It can cause physical debility and sometimes serious medical conditions. Here’s the beginning of where it gets nasty – There is such a thing as natural stress; it’s part of being alive. Some things in life are stressful, but they come and go. It’s when it’s systemic and unavoidable that it can get lethal.

The baseline workplace stress culture

The workplace stress culture found its obscene way into the mainstream in the 1980s with the absurd “workaholic” culture. Suddenly it was a good thing to do a job which was supposed to take 8 hours in 14 hours. Creating ever-higher levels of expectations of performance in mundane jobs was OK, too. The absurd performance reviews became normal. (Like it takes 6 months to spot performance issues.)

Stressful workplace relationships became normal, too. “Tense meetings” were a thing. Everyone had to be an actor trying for an Academy Award just to do their jobs. Two-dimensional people were more likely to get jobs and promotions, and so on. Contradictory messages from management added to the fun. People hated and still hate every second.

OK, this is at least partly the normal middle-class melodrama to a point. It includes ramping up of issues and incidents to grandstand and be “assertive” whether you needed to be or not. Big-noting yourself, your work, and your pretensions dates back to the caves, at least.

In this world, however, nobody can escape and go hunt a mammoth to wind down. The corporate culture, with its laborious labyrinths of power structures, deranged logic, and sycophantic culture dedicated to the mass murder of any risk of talent and intelligence, let alone facts, doesn’t exactly help.

Quite a lot of nastiness exists in this culture. I’ve seen exactly this same trick played on single mothers on multiple occasions – Change the shift hours. Dislocate the entire working routine, with young kids in the mix. Result; ultra-stress for no reason at all. This is how that culture worked – A few little boys in an office somewhere “being important”.

Other versions include picking on specific employees, targeting trivial errors, etc., etc. Just about everyone will have seen a few familiar things in those few sentences, and that’s exactly how prevalent it was and still is. It’s deliberate, too. People actively add to the stress and get paid for doing so. Apply this sparkling, very basic. scenario to 7 billion people, and you get a hideous mess. The Great Resignation is believed to be based very much on this spectrum of stress.

Cultural side note for trivia buffs – The result of the workplace stress culture is that we now have management science that can’t teach, managers who can’t manage, and total mismanagement of the planet. Wanna try double or nothing?

Social stress, the idiot bastard cousin of workplace stress

Social stress is by definition systemic and electrocutes everyone’s nerves, sooner or later. Now, it’s continuous. Income is stressful. Quality of life is stressful. Politics and global issues are stressful.

A society is a workplace in many ways. The same half-witted psychology applies. You have to work as part of a social group, however unwillingly. There’s a natural stress level that is made worse by other stresses. You have to interact – With other absurdly overstressed people. Stress feeds on itself.

It’s a cluster of asteroid strikes in progress. Sick stressed people can’t function properly. If you consider Hyper Ultra Stress Land, formerly known as the United States of America, doing billions of prescriptions per year, many of which are psychiatric, it’s a truly lousy situation. It’s a seriously, actually, literally, sick society, and not one damn thing is being done to lower stress. Quite the opposite; somebody appears determined to maintain the insanity at all costs.

Above all – Information can be hyper-stressful. Reality is quite tough enough. Disinformation can be much more so. Wading through the dribbling imbecilities of a normal day in the news is a truly thankless, annoying, stressful experience.

Deliberate disinformation, therefore, really is a critical social health issue. It’s equivalent to mass shootings, on a scale of hundreds of millions of people. You can be as fanatically dedicated to being as stupid as you like; it’s doing real damage to billions of people, directly and indirectly.

Disinformation has another trick. If you commit to any sort of disinformation, you’re already off the rails. Getting out of it, let alone back on track, can be very hard. This is why polarization is so insidious and hard to remove. The extreme stresses of polarization are old-style psychology. The QAnon form of polarization basically takes people out of reality and leaves them there. There’s nobody else to talk to; no easy way back to sanity.

It’s like crystal meth. Relationships are destroyed. Logic is impossible. Thinking takes you around in circles in totally negative environments. It’s DIY psychosis.

A fix – Time for The Big Disconnect

Pleasant little read, so far, isn’t it? This situation has been staring people in the face for many years, and all anyone’s done is throw money at it to make it worse. It’s time for the Big Disconnect. A lot of people do this naturally – They disconnect from the negative environments ASAP if they can.

Other people simply turn off the sources of stress at the source. Those hideous broken relationships are a grim but necessary survival mechanism. Hang around with the nuts, and you can’t avoid the insanity.

Getting the news from multiple sources is another option. The real information is available. You can easily analyze the latest garbage and see the contradictions, usually in their thousands. Turn your disbelief back on and leave it on. Demand proof, and see what happens.

(“Suspending your disbelief” really is a lousy idea. It’s one of the reasons that so many supposedly gullible people are like that. They’re effectively trained from birth to simply take in information, in whatever context and whatever rabid form by sheer force of habit when watching media. It’s just another soap opera in that sense; the big emotions, all 20 seconds of them, are just acts unless you turn them into realities yourself.)

Above all – Protect your own reality. You don’t need anyone else to tell you what you think, how you feel, or what you believe. Your personal reality is not someone else’s property. Trespassers should be persecuted. Just turn off the BS and make sure it stays turned off. Try it; you’ll love it.

