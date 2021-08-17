Online scams are on the rise throughout Europe

Anything connected to the internet — from smartphones to power plant controllers — can be manipulated. — Photo: © DJC

Internet related scams continue to occupy new headlines. While there is considerable advice given by computer experts, the key messages often miss their intended targets.

New data compiled and reviewed by Uswitch looks into the populations within the countries across Europe that are losing the most money from fraud, as well as how Internet fraud has changed over time.

The data reveals that the UK has the highest financial impact from fraud in Europe, ahead of Ireland and Denmark, with a value of £8,908 (€10,414) lost per 1,000 inhabitants.

In addition, an estimated £376.5 million of internet and e-commerce fraud took place in the UK in 2020—up 179 percent from 2010. This statistic alone signals the onward trajectory of online fraud.

Examples of scams include £96.6 million was lost to impersonation fraud of police or bank staff in 2020, alongside £53.7 million lost to other types of impersonation scams such as a Royal Mail impersonation phishing scam, which drew in some U.K. residents.

The variations across leading Europe nations is displayed below:

Rank Country Value lost per 1,000 inhabitants (£/€) Volume (people) impacted per 1,000 inhabitants 1 United Kingdom £8,908 (€10,414) 123 2 Ireland £6,800 (€7,949) 88 3 Denmark £6,223 (€7,274) 51 4 France £5,746 (€6,716) 101 5 Luxembourg £5,064 (€5,919) 40 6 Malta £3,549 (€4,148) 34 7 Sweden £3,093 (€3,615) 30 8 Finland £2,036 (€2,380) 21 9 Belgium £1,974 (€2,307) 21 10 Netherlands £1,799 (€2,103) 15 Table adapted from the Uswitch report

As the table indicates, the UK is the hardest hit in Europe, followed by Ireland, Denmark, France and Luxembourg. Across the leading nations, some £135.1 million was lost to investment scams in 2020. For the unfortunate victims, only 36 percent of that value reimbursed.

Despite the ominous data, many people think they are immune from risk. Taking the U.K. as an example, the survey also uncovered that a fifth (21 percent) of U.K. subjects said they do not think they are susceptible to online fraud. This is notwithstanding the fact that 45 percent of the populace state they have had their personal information stolen online.

As many are more likely to fall victim to fraud or cyber offences above many other crimes, with people statistically being 20 times more likely to be a victim of fraud than of a robbery, this issue and for the data in general shows why cybercrime and online fraud need to be borne in mind every time the Internet is used.