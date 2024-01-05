On the fast track: RollFast’s vision for fitness and marketing

Photo courtesy of RollFast Fitness

With a rich tapestry of 30 plus years in the fitness industry, Richard Decker, Founder and CEO of RollFast Fitness, has transcended the limitations of brick-and-mortar gyms. Recognizing the need for “no more excuses,” a personalized touch, he advocates for workout regimens that harness the power of suspension, gravity, resistance, and strength training. His innovative approach to variable/functional fitness, all while in the great outdoors, has not only garnered attention from celebrities but has also led to the creation of a fitness phenomenon — RollFast Fitness.

Beyond the confines of walls and machines, Roll Fast Fitness embraces the healing power of nature. Outdoor workouts improve your mood, increase your energy, and reduce the effects of depression. It’s not just about physical exertion; it’s about feeling good, as it’s how we feel that we reveal. It’s about moving well, being flexible, and being strong to enjoy daily activities. This mindful approach extends beyond the workout, seeping into daily life and fostering holistic well-being.

Rich Decker was no stranger to the ins and outs of traditional gym ownership. Having been in the fitness arena for 45 years, with 30 of those years having owned establishments like The American Fitness Factory, Studio 89, and The Rich Decker Method in Sag Harbor, Decker realized that machines and weights alone weren’t unlocking the full potential of his clients.

In a moment of innovation, Decker toyed with the idea of converting his monster truck into a concierge fitness service where fitness comes to you, giving birth to a mobile fitness solution that could traverse any terrain, bringing fitness directly to individuals. This conceptual leap marked the birth of AWATfit (All Weather All Terrain Fitness) in January 2019, a year and a half pre-Covid, which brings fitness to consumers AnyWhere at Any Time. The vision was bold — a fitness service on wheels that defied the constraints of traditional brick-and-mortar establishments. From bold to necessary, as all gyms were required to shut down, AWATfit kept rolling as it was all outdoors.

However, Decker’s vision evolved beyond the initial concept. He recognized the need for a more intimate and tailored fitness experience, so he transformed AWATfit into RollFast Fitness. RollFast Fitness became more than just a concierge fitness service on wheels; it became a lifestyle service. Imagine a fitness concierge that knocks on your door, ready to provide a workout experience that suits your schedule, location, and fitness goals in the safety of your own environment.

The vision didn’t stop at providing personalized fitness experiences. Decker extended the opportunity to align brands with an experiential marketing campaign, America’s Healthiest Tailgate Party. As Decker explains, “While the trucks are not in service with their concierge door-to-doop clientele, we are giving back to the community with free fitness services at community centers, schools, and college campuses nationwide.”

This innovative franchise model empowered the (RHBO) Retire Heroes to Business program. The RHBO program enables veterans and first responders to begin as coaches and then convert to owners through RollFast Fitness’s intrapreneurship guidance. Decker believes that to build a great company, you have to empower those who are driving the vision literally door to door for the vision to expand.

The shift towards empowering retired heroes as fitness coaches wasn’t just a business move but a testament to RollFast Fitness’s commitment to inclusivity. It opened doors for individuals with a deep sense of discipline, leadership, and commitment to become the guiding force behind personalized fitness journeys. The evolution from a fitness service to a community-driven initiative showcased the adaptability and social responsibility embedded in RollFast Fitness’s DNA.

Roll Fast Fitness isn’t just a fitness solution, it’s experiential marketing with a health and fitness initiative, a lifestyle revolution centered around the core principles of convenience, time efficiency, and accessibility. The “Roll Fast” concept encapsulates the essence of a fitness journey that aligns seamlessly with the fast-paced lives of modern individuals. In a world where time is precious, Roll Fast Fitness brings the gym experience to your doorstep, eliminating barriers to a healthier lifestyle. It’s Time Fast Fitness ROLLSFAST over Fast Food.

As Roll Fast Fitness continues redefining the fitness landscape, its future is marked by ambitious goals and a commitment to impacting individuals’ lives. The vision extends beyond the present success, with plans for nationwide expansion, bringing the transformative “Roll Fast” experience to communities far and wide.

The brand’s legacy is written in the stories of individuals who found strength, agility, and a renewed connection with nature through Roll Fast’s unique approach. The mission is clear: to transform the world, one client and one coach at a time. The company is passionately dedicated to empowering its clients to achieve a higher quality of life through health and fitness. RollFast Fitness is committed to empowering its caches to become successful business owners. Through its efforts, it is clear to see that RollFast Fitness is on a journey to make a positive impact on lives. To learn more, visit rollfastfitness.com.