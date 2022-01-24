Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Omicron wave leaves U.S. food banks scrambling for volunteers

Published

Volunteers pass out food items from a food pantry run by Feeding America. Source - Sterling Communications. CC SA 2.0.
Volunteers pass out food items from a food pantry run by Feeding America. Source - Sterling Communications. CC SA 2.0.

Food banks across the U.S. are facing critical shortages of volunteers as the Omicron variant frightens people away from their usual shifts, and companies and schools that regularly supply large groups of volunteers are canceling their participation over virus fears.

Added to this is the nationwide shortage of truck drivers, forcing many food banks to send emails to the agencies it helps, advising them to make alternative arrangements to receive product orders because of a lack of drivers.

In many cases, food banks are already seeing a serious increase in the cost of food, fueled by supply chain issues and inflation.

“Food banks rely on volunteers. That’s how we keep the costs low,” said Shirley Schofield, CEO of the Food Bank of North Alabama. “The work still gets done but at a much higher expense.”

The extent of the problem was highlighted this past week during the national holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day when many food banks have traditionally organized mass volunteer drives as part of a day of service.

MLK Day can be one of the biggest events of the year, but many food banks chose to cancel their plans this year or continued with radically lower numbers than pre-pandemic years.

In Tallahassee, Florida, plans for a volunteer-driven event on the holiday were abruptly canceled when all the volunteers dropped out.

Food banks generally use volunteers to sort through donations and to pack ready-made boxes of goods for distribution. It is common practice to arrange for local companies or schools to send over large groups of volunteers, but that has left the system vulnerable to those institutions pulling out all at once.

In Irvine, California, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County has launched an ambitious farm project on 45 acres of land provided by the University of California.

Twenty-two acres have been planted with cabbage and broccoli, and it’s harvest time, reports the Associated Press. However, getting enough volunteers from corporate entities during this virus surge has really hurt.

“It’s a bummer because it’s a great outdoor experience,” said Claudia Keller, the food bank’s CEO. “We’re crossing our fingers that this is a short-term thing. We know many of the volunteers are chomping at the bit to get out there.”

In this article:Drivers, Mlk day, Omicron surgte, shortages, US Food Banks, Volu nteers
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Life

‘Flurona’ is a great example of how misinformation can circulate

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are...

22 hours ago
US drug overdoses top 100,000 in pandemic year US drug overdoses top 100,000 in pandemic year

Life

Op-Ed: America’s trashy drugs – Ice and Fentanyl don’t even need to kill you

If all this very basic information makes the point that these drugs are truly bad, that was the good news. The news for users...

14 hours ago
Washington wants Julian Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq Washington wants Julian Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq

World

UK court to rule on Assange extradition case

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will learn Monday whether he can appeal to Britain’s Supreme Court against a High Court ruling.

12 hours ago
Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes

World

Fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73: Facebook statement

French designer Thierry Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s, died on Sunday at the age of 73 of "natural causes".

16 hours ago