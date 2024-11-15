Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Obesity-fighting drugs reduce alcohol consumption in individuals

There were fewer hospitalisations among individuals with alcohol use disorder.
Avatar photo

Published

A man drinking a glass of whisky. Image by Tim Sandle.
A man drinking a glass of whisky. Image by Tim Sandle.

A new joint study by the University of Eastern Finland and Karolinska Institutet in Sweden found that the GLP-1 agonists semaglutide and liraglutide, which are used for treating diabetes and obesity, are associated with fewer hospitalisations among individuals with alcohol use disorder (AUD).

In a study, fewer hospitalisations were observed for alcohol related causes, substance use related causes, and for physical illnesses when the medication was used. However, no association was observed for hospitalisations due to attempted suicide.

Effective treatments for alcohol dependence exist; however, they remain underused and are not effective, or suitable, for all patients with alcohol or substance use disorder. Previous preliminary studies in animals and humans have shown that GLP-1 agonists may significantly reduce the consumption of alcohol and other substances.

The present study examined Swedish registry data on more than 200,000 individuals who had been diagnosed with alcohol use disorder in 2006–2021. Their drug treatments and hospitalisations were followed up until the end of 2023 using the PRE2DUP method developed by the research team and a within-individual design. During the follow-up, 4,321 of the study participants were using semaglutide, and 2,509 were using liraglutide.

The use of GLP-1-agonists was associated with a significantly reduced risk of hospitalisation due to alcohol use disorder. Semaglutide was associated with a 36% lower risk, and liraglutide with a 28 percent lower risk of hospitalisation.

Both drugs were also associated with a significantly reduced risk of hospitalisation due to any substance use disorder: semaglutide with a 32 percent lower risk, and liraglutide with a 22 percent lower risk.

The risk of hospitalisation when using GLP-1-agonists was lower than when using naltrexone, which was the most effective drug among drugs already approved for alcohol use disorder. Naltrexone was associated with a 14 percent lower risk of hospitalisation due to alcohol and substance use related causes.

The use of semaglutide, liraglutide and AUD drugs were all associated with fewer hospitalisations due to physical illness: semaglutide with 22 percent fewer, liraglutide with 21 percent fewer, and AUD drugs with 15 percent fewer hospitalisations. No statistically significant association was observed between the use of GLP-1-agonists and hospitalisations due to attempted suicide.

According to lead researcher Markku Lähteenvuo of the University of Eastern Finland and the Niuvanniemi Hospital: “The research idea stems from patient observations reporting less alcohol consumption since initiating a semaglutide drug. Similar observations have also been highlighted by scientists in international conferences, so we decided to examine this in more detail”.

“Our study suggests that besides obesity and diabetes, GLP-1-agonists may also help in the treatment of alcohol and substance use disorders; however, these findings need to be further validated in randomised controlled trials,” Lähteenvuo adds.

The research appears in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, titled “Repurposing Semaglutide and Liraglutide for Alcohol Use Disorder”.

In this article:Alcohol, Drugs, Medicine, Obesity, Science
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Chikungunya and vaccines: Combatting mosquito diseases

The mechanisms of infection of human cells with the virus remain very poorly understood.

14 hours ago
Innovation Week Calgary Innovation Week Calgary

Tech & Science

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek on innovation, talent and building a thriving tech ecosystem

Calgary mayor wants the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators to thrive without facing the same barriers as those before them.

5 hours ago
Both Tinder and Bumble, the big beasts of the dating app kingdom, have shed active users since the boom times of the Covid pandemic Both Tinder and Bumble, the big beasts of the dating app kingdom, have shed active users since the boom times of the Covid pandemic

Social Media

Dating apps move to friend zone in search of profits

Both Tinder and Bumble, the big beasts of the dating app kingdom, have shed active users since the boom times of the Covid pandemic...

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Q&A: New cancer medication to treat refractory solid tumours

The company’s lead product candidate, INT230-6, is currently in human clinical studies to treat refractory solid tumours.

5 hours ago