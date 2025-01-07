Nusret Gökçe talks about being a chef, butcher, and restauranteur in the digital age

Nusret Gökçe. Photo Courtesy of Nusret Gökçe.

Nusret Gökçe is a man of many talents: chef, butcher, restauranteur, businessman, and social influencer. He is the owner of Nusret Steakhouse.

He chatted about his childhood in Turkey, which helped shape his work ethic and love for his craft.

Gökçe also furnished his advice for hopefuls who wish to enter the culinary profession, and he discussed being a part of the digital age.

Greek philosopher Aristotle once said: “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” This quote applies to Nusret Gökçe.

Gökçe came from humble beginnings

Gökçe started out as an 11-year-old apprentice butcher in Turkey, and his journey—from a working-class family to building a global steakhouse empire spanning 31 locations in seven countries—is one of relentless ambition.

At the young age of 25, he opened his first eight-table steakhouse in Istanbul, and the rest is history. He is affectionately known as “Salt Bae.”

Daily inspirations as a chef

On his daily inspirations as a chef, he remarked, “Every day I wake up with the same fire in my heart as I had when I first stepped into a butcher shop as a young boy.”

“My inspiration comes from my unshakable passion for my craft, the dedication to excellence, and the joy I see in the faces of my guests,” he noted.

“Knowing that every steak I prepare and every plate we serve has the power to create unforgettable memories drives me to never settle, to never stop perfecting the gastronomic experience,” he elaborated.

Gökçe on how his childhood in Turkey molded him into the individual he is today

The internationally-recognized chef opened up about how his childhood in Turkey shaped his work ethic and love for butchery.

“I was born in Erzurum, a small village in eastern Turkey, where life was tough, and we didn’t have much,” he said. “I left school in the sixth grade to help support my family.”

“Not long after, I went to Istanbul and began working in a butcher shop. It wasn’t easy—I worked long hours and earned very little—but I embraced the job and developed a real passion for it,” he noted.

The more I learned, the more my love for the craft grew,” he admitted. “I saved every bit I could and traveled to the United States and Argentina to learn more, with barely enough money in my pocket.”

“Those experiences fueled my curiosity and taught me the importance of dedication and discipline. I worked tirelessly, teaching myself the skills I needed to succeed. I’ve always believed that with hard work and passion, anything is possible,” he elaborated.

“I built everything from scratch with my own hands, and I’m proud to say that my journey is a reflection of that dedication,” he added.

The digital age

Gökçe was candid about being a part of the digital age, at a time when streaming, technology and social media are so prevalent.

“Being a chef in the digital age is both exciting and empowering,” he exclaimed. “Social media has become a great part of our lives, and I’ve embraced it as a powerful tool to connect with my community and share the Nusr-Et experience with a global audience.”

“I give it the care and attention it deserves, dedicating time to creating high-quality photos and videos that showcase my craft. I’m happy to leverage technology for communication and content sharing, allowing me to bring my story and passion to millions worldwide,” he elaborated.

Career-defining moments

“One of the defining moments of my career was opening my first restaurant abroad and expanding Nusr-Et globally,” he said.

“It was a bold step, but I always believed in myself, my craft, and the quality we deliver. Taking my roots and heritage to the world stage and seeing the brand become globally recognized has been incredibly rewarding,” Gökçe acknowledged.

“This success is a reflection of my discipline, passion, and unwavering commitment to excellence. It’s proof that with hard work and belief, anything is possible,” he added.

Experiences in Greece

Gökçe expressed his love for Greece, and reflected on some of his experiences there.

“I absolutely love Greece—the people, the culture, and the beauty of the place—it truly feels like home to me,” he said “Being in Mykonos during the summer season to oversee my restaurant is an incredible experience.”

“I have a routine that I enjoy, running around the island, visiting local coffee houses, and chatting with the wonderful people I meet. The energy inspires me, and I’m grateful for the connection I’ve built with this amazing country,” he added.

Future plans for Gökçe

Regarding his future plans, he revealed, “The future of Nusr-Et is all about growth and expansion.”

“Our goal is to bring our unique dining experience to more locations around the world while maintaining the highest level of quality and consistency across all our restaurants. Today, with two brands—Nusr-Et and Saltbae—we operate in six countries with 26 restaurants across 13 cities globally,” he explained.

“Looking ahead, we are planning to expand into exciting new markets, including Italy, São Paulo, Mexico City, and the Far East. Last year, we opened the Saltbae Burger Restaurant at Istanbul Airport, one of the largest in Europe, serving up to 75 million passengers annually,” he elaborated.

“The success of this location has inspired us to expand the Saltbae Burger portfolio to major airports worldwide, further extending the reach of our brand,” he added.

Paying it forward and giving back to the community

Albert Einstein once said: “Try not to become a man of success, but rather become a man of value.” This quote applies to Nusret Gökçe.

Aside from his success in the restaurant industry, Gökçe is all about paying it forward. “Giving back to local communities is about creating a meaningful and positive impact,” he said.

Gökçe continued, “At Nusr-Et, we care about supporting the communities around us in practical ways. In Turkey, we redirect excess food to shelters, donate non-valuable meat trimmings to animal shelters, and work to prevent the wastage of bread and bone materials.”

“Additionally, we collect waste oil from all our restaurants and recycle it into biodiesel energy,” he noted.

“Now, we are also conducting research and taking the first steps to implement these initiatives in our international operations. By collaborating with local suppliers and creating job opportunities, we aim to strengthen the areas where we operate,” he said.

“It’s a way of showing gratitude and contributing to the well-being of the people and places that make our success possible,” he added.

Advice for young and emerging chefs

For young and aspiring chefs, he encouraged them to “work hard and never give up.”

“Success doesn’t happen overnight—it takes dedication, discipline, and perseverance to achieve your dreams,” he noted. “I started with nothing and built everything from scratch through relentless effort and passion.”

“Stay focused, stay curious, and never stop learning. Remember, hard work and attention to detail will open doors you never imagined,” he concluded.

To learn more about Chef Nusret Gökçe, follow him on Instagram.