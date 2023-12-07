Not so secret Santa: Securing your home over the holidays

A home in London. Image (C) Tim Sandle

The Christmas season is generally a time for people to enjoy quality time with their loved ones, celebrating and enjoying family. One downside is that while people are away making merry, the holidays are a notoriously popular time for home burglaries.

Al Lijee, a home security expert at Rated Locksmiths has explained to Digital Journal about some key tips to ensure home’s security is maintained.

Smart Home Security Systems

Investing in a smart home security system can be a proactive step towards safeguarding property and belongings. These systems typically include surveillance cameras, motion sensors and can also comprise door/window alarms.

“Opt for a system that offers real-time alerts, enabling you to respond promptly to any suspicious activity. Many are also equipped with microphones to enable two-way talking. Many modern systems also allow for direct communication with local authorities in case of an emergency,” says Lijee.

Secure All Entries

Doors and windows are common entry points for burglars, so it’s important to ensure you lock up properly when you’re out of the house.

“Strengthen these vulnerable areas by installing deadbolt locks on exterior doors, or consider upgrading to smart locks that provide additional layers of security for your house. For your windows, apply a security film to make them more resistant to shattering. Sliding doors can be further fortified by placing a sturdy rod in the track, preventing forced entry from would-be burglars,” Lijee recommends.

Create an Illusion

An empty home is an attractive target for burglars and this is no surprise. Creating the illusion that someone is always present is simple and can be achieved in a few different ways. For example, using timers for lights, TVs, and radios will make it look like you’re home.

“Program these devices to turn on and off at different times throughout the day, mimicking the natural patterns of a lived-in space. If you’re going to be away for an extended period, ask a trustworthy neighbour to collect mail and newspapers,” advises Lijee.

Use Social Media Wisely

In today’s digital age of oversharing, homeowners should be cautious about broadcasting holiday plans on social media. While it is tempting to share your excitement or to show off, doing so can inadvertently inform potential burglars that your home is unattended.

Lijee puts forward the importance of resisting the urge to post about your travels until after you return, a low profile on social media during your absence can be a powerful deterrent.

Maintain Outdoor Visibility

Overgrown bushes and trees may provide cover for burglars to approach your home unnoticed. Before leaving for the holidays, the expert recommends trimming back any vegetation that could obscure entry points or cameras. Based on this, Lijee thinks that adequate outdoor lighting is crucial.

Safeguard Valuables

While prevention is key, it’s essential to prepare for worst-case scenarios.

“Secure your valuables by investing in a home safe or a locked cabinet that can’t easily be accessed. Items such as jewellery, important documents and electronics should be stored securely. In the event of a break-in, having your belongings protected adds an extra layer of defence,” adds Lijee.

Neighbourhood Watch

Establish or join a neighbourhood watch group to share information about suspicious activities. In this way, Lijee explains, you are in the know and can be on alert. Communication is crucial – inform trusted neighbours about your travel plans and reciprocate by staying informed about theirs. A vigilant community is an effective deterrent against burglaries.