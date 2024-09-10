NOMOREHURT turns pain into beauty through artistic expression

Photo courtesy of Dingding Hu

Acclaimed French artist Georges Braque once famously said, “Art is a wound turned into light.” Braque speaks of the personal qualities the artist inherently brings to a work of art and how expressing one’s truest feelings can be a helpful and healing process. This remains as true today as it did when Braque said it, as art therapy has been proven to help foster emotional healing and mental well-being. This precisely drove Dingding Hu to create NOMOREHURT, an inspired art healing-focused non-profit foundation.

Founder behind NOMOREHURT

Dingding Hu established NOMOREHURT to address the pressing issues of mental health and emotional well-being. Her journey through mental health struggles and recovery adds authenticity and relatability to the foundation’s mission. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), up to 75% of individuals in low- and middle-income countries receive no treatment for mental disorders. Dingding Hu experienced this first hand, grappling with the fallout of recovery, which she and her team came to refer to as the “second hurt” — the pain of struggling with depression, mental illness, or grief with no one to confide in, console, or rely upon. NOMOREHURT aims to eliminate the first and second hurt. Dingding Hu leads the charge with her story of resilience and transformation, inspiring others to believe in the possibility of healing and personal growth.

Program development and implementation

The mission of NOMOREHURT is to break the cycle of trauma and isolation through engaging art experiences that restore and rebuild a sense of community and personal empowerment. By incorporating art shows, mental health film festivals, mental health fundraising events, and healing interactive events, NOMOREHURT aims to create spaces where trauma is faced and conquered with artistic expressions of love, support, and shared strength. NOMOREHURT imagines a world improved by the healing touch of art and the community’s solidarity.

NOMOREHURT’s unique approach harnesses the healing power of art to help individuals engage in actual events and overcome negative thoughts. The foundation’s personalized approach ensures that each person receives the support they need to improve themselves and thrive. Art is not just a form of expression at NOMOREHURT but a healing medium that has proven incredibly effective. The foundation leverages the transformative power of art to facilitate emotional expression and healing. Participants can explore their inner worlds and find solace in artistic expression through creative events, workshops, support groups, art shows, and film festivals.

NOMOREHURT has a proven track record of organizing several well-received art shows and exhibitions. These events showcase therapeutic art that benefits both the artists who create the work and the audiences who experience it. These events have been recognized for their ability to connect people and promote healing through creative expression.

The first-ever NOMOREHURT International Film Festival will soon begin accepting film submissions. The foundation has a history of participating in international film festivals, presenting films that focus on mental health, resilience, and personal growth. These events have offered a global platform for NOMOREHURT’s mission, showcasing the profound impact of the foundation’s work through the power of visual storytelling.

Impact on participants

Participants have reported significant improvements in their mental health, including reduced anxiety and increased self-confidence. The programs have empowered individuals to take control of their healing journeys, fostering a sense of community and mutual support. Founded on empathy and community support principles, NOMOREHURT fosters a safe and nurturing environment where individuals can connect, share their experiences, and support one another in their healing journeys safely and securely.

The foundation has successfully hosted workshops, support groups, and creative events that have positively impacted participants. These initiatives foster emotional expression, community support, and healing.

Community outreach and collaboration

NOMOREHURT has made significant strides in community outreach, partnering with artists, mental health professionals, and community leaders to expand its reach and impact. Through events and social media campaigns, the foundation continues to raise awareness, promote mental health advocacy, and create opportunities for individuals to engage in their own healing.

NOMOREHURT’s mission of support and recovery

NOMOREHURT’s mission is clear: to provide a supportive space for individuals facing mental health challenges through the power of artistic expression. Founded by Dingding Hu, the foundation’s programs encourage emotional exploration, creativity, and connection within a community setting. As NOMOREHURT grows, it remains steadfast in its commitment to helping people overcome trauma and isolation, empowering them to find healing and resilience through art.

With every workshop, exhibition, and event, NOMOREHURT proves that healing is not only possible — it is a journey that can be shared and supported by a caring and creative community.