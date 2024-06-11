Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

NHS services in London knocked down by ransomware

The repercussions of this ransomware attack extend beyond operational and financial disruptions.
Avatar photo

Published

Healthcare vehicle: An ambulance waits for the net call. Image by © Tim Sandle
Healthcare vehicle: An ambulance waits for the net call. Image by © Tim Sandle

NHS hospitals in London have been disrupted following a ransomware attack on laboratory services provider Synnovis. This has impacted primary care services and blood transfusion. The consequences for blood donor matching are especially acute and the attack has put lives at risk and King’s College Hospital, Guy’s and St Thomas’ (including the Royal Brompton and the Evelina London Children’s Hospital) and primary care services in London declared a critical incident after the IT attack.

According to The Guardian, six NHS trusts and scores of general medical practices in south-east London, which serve 2 million patients, have been struggling to deliver many types of care.

The attack is thought to be by the Qilin gang, a network of Russian cybercriminals. It is not yet clear how long the disruption will last.

The NHS has launched an urgent appeal for O blood-type donors following the ransomware attack. Blood from universal donors is the best hope for those needing a blood transfusion, without the capability to match for a specific blood group.

Following this news, Kevin Kirkwood, Deputy CISO at LogRhythm explains to Digital Journal about the attack and the repercussions of ransomware on the healthcare sector.

Kirkwood begins by explaining just why the attack has been so disruptive: “The interconnected nature of modern healthcare systems, coupled with reliance on third-party providers, poses significant risks to healthcare providers, as recently evidenced by the ransomware attack on Synnovis.”

Second Kirkwood reiterates the impact of the cyberattack and the range of health services affected: “The repercussions of this ransomware attack extend beyond operational and financial disruptions. It compromised blood transfusion IT systems, directly impacting and endangering patient health.”

Kirkwood also says: “This not only highlights the immediate impact of ransomware  attacks on healthcare facilities but also erodes public trust in the very institutions responsible for safeguarding our health and well-being.”

The last comment is a little emotive, given the affection that the general public hold for the NHS in the UK. Nonetheless, the interconnected nature of healthcare IT systems shows the extent of damage that can be caused by cyberactivity.

In terms of lessons to be learnt, Kirkwood advises: “Traditional reactive approaches are no longer sufficient to mitigate these threats. Healthcare providers need to implement robust security measures that encompass not just their own systems but also those of their third-party partners.”

As a future safeguard, Kirkwood says: “This includes  continuous monitoring, regular security assessments, and comprehensive incident response plans.”

He concludes: “By adopting these strategies, healthcare organizations can better protect their critical infrastructure and, most importantly, ensure the safety and trust of their  patients.”

In this article:Blood donation, Cybersecurity, Healthcare, NHS, Ransomware
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Apple has been under pressure over how it will integrete AI into its products Apple has been under pressure over how it will integrete AI into its products

Tech & Science

Apple partners with OpenAI as it unveils ‘Apple Intelligence’

Apple on Monday unveiled "Apple Intelligence," its suite of new AI features for its coveted devices — including a partnership with OpenAI.

24 hours ago
A new energy bill sets targets for renewing France's park of nuclear energy plants but not expanding wind or solar power production A new energy bill sets targets for renewing France's park of nuclear energy plants but not expanding wind or solar power production

Technology

Biden admin. asks big tech to invest in climate-friendly power

The White House's recent announcement of new measures to spur development of new U.S. nuclear power plants.

24 hours ago

Business

SEC’s Division of Corporation and incident disclosure: Too little, too late?

The SEC's initial rule on materiality sparked confusion and excessive disclosure from public companies.

24 hours ago

Business

Can businesses incorporate energy-intensive generative AI without sabotaging their sustainability goals?

Generative AI offers transformative potential for businesses, but its energy and water consumption present critical sustainability issues

22 hours ago