Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

New Zealand outbreak forces PM Ardern to scrap wedding plans

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was Sunday forced to call off her own wedding as she tightened Covid-19 restrictions.

Published

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her fiance Clarke Gayford had to cancel their wedding after she tightened Covid-19 restrictions
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her fiance Clarke Gayford had to cancel their wedding after she tightened Covid-19 restrictions - Copyright AFP/File MICHAEL BRADLEY
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her fiance Clarke Gayford had to cancel their wedding after she tightened Covid-19 restrictions - Copyright AFP/File MICHAEL BRADLEY

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was Sunday forced to call off her own wedding as she tightened Covid-19 restrictions in the face of an outbreak of the Omicron variant.

“My wedding will not be going ahead,” she confirmed after detailing new restrictions; including a limit of 100 fully vaccinated people at events.

“I just joined many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic and to anyone who is caught up in that scenario I am so sorry.”

The emergence of nine cases of Omicron in a family who travelled between cities to attend a wedding, and the infection of a flight attendant on one aircraft they flew on, forced New Zealand to impose its “red setting” restrictions from midnight Sunday.

Omicron is far more transmissible than the earlier Delta variant but is less likely to make people seriously ill.

In addition to limiting crowd numbers, face coverings are now mandatory on public transport and in shops.

Ardern and long-time partner Clarke Gayford have never announced their wedding date, but it was believed to be scheduled for some time in the next few weeks.

The new restrictions are set to remain in place until at least the end of next month.

“Such is life,” Ardern said when asked how she felt about setting regulations which ended her planned nuptials.

“I’m no different to thousands of other New Zealanders who have had much more devastating impacts felt by the pandemic, the most gutting of which is the inability to be with a loved one sometimes when they are gravely ill. That will far outstrip any sadness I experience.”

New Zealand has detected 15,104 Covid-19 cases and recorded 52 deaths since the pandemic began.

Tough border restrictions and snap lockdowns have been in place for much of the last two years.

In this article:ardern, Health, nzealand, Virus
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Irishman faces 20 years jail for ‘assault’ on NY flight

An Irishman who refused to wear a Covid mask during a flight from Dublin to New York faces up to 20 years in prison.

9 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on January 21, 2022 in Geneva US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on January 21, 2022 in Geneva

World

Cold War flashbacks in Russia-US talks in Geneva

Geneva, the neutral turf that was once host to so much Cold War bargaining, is again welcoming Russian and US officials.

23 hours ago
In this file photo taken on January 21, 2018, members of a street carnival group perform in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil In this file photo taken on January 21, 2018, members of a street carnival group perform in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

World

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to pandemic

Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo are postponing the glittering parades that are the highlight of carnival festivities due to a surge in the...

24 hours ago
Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

World

Unsigned Trump order told Pentagon to seize voting machines: Politico

The explosive document, released by the National Archives highlights the extreme measures Trump may have been willing to take.

23 hours ago