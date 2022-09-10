New York Governor declares state of emergency over Polio as virus detected in other areas of the state

Lower Manhattan skyline and New York city. — © AFP

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday after wastewater testing found evidence the polio virus is spreading.

This move will allow healthcare workers to be better equipped with tools to curb the spread of the sometimes disabling virus.

The order allows emergency service workers, midwives, and pharmacists to administer the polio vaccine, reports the New York Times. The declaration also requires health care providers to send polio immunization data to New York health officials so that they can determine where in the state to target vaccination efforts.

“On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice,” Dr. Mary T. Bassett, the state health commissioner, said in a statement on Friday. “Do not wait to vaccinate.” She added that “for every one case of paralytic polio observed, there may be hundreds of other people infected”.

Health officials say wastewater samples in New York City and four adjacent counties, including Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, and Nassau have tested positive for a poliovirus that can cause paralysis.

The polio virus and vaccines

The first polio case in nearly a decade was identified in July in New York State. Officials said an unvaccinated man in Rockland County was infected by a virus that had been shed from someone who received the oral polio vaccine, which has not been administered in the United States since 2000.

Inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) was developed in 1955 by Dr. Jonas Salk. Also called the Salk vaccine IPV consists of inactivated (killed) poliovirus strains of all three poliovirus types. IPV is given by intramuscular or intradermal injection and needs to be administered by a trained health worker.

The oral polio vaccine is a safe and effective vaccine that contains a combination of one, two, or three strains of live, weakened poliovirus, and is given in the form of oral drops.

OPV has been instrumental in eradicating wild polioviruses around the world, including in the United States because it stops the spread of the virus by inducing immunity in the gut

However, the oral polio vaccine contains small amounts of weakened live virus that can circulate and mutate in communities where there are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated people.

A vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV) strain is created that is related to the weakened live poliovirus contained in the oral polio vaccine (OPV). This strain can continue to change and can infect an unvaccinated person.

The CDC reports that three cases of disease caused by VDPVs have been identified in the United States since 2000, all related to viruses in people who were not vaccinated against polio or had a weakened immune system. The Rockland County case is the fourth on record.