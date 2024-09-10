Photo courtesy of Igor Makarov

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

When purchasing something as significant as a bicycle, the pressure can mount high. The number of options available can be overwhelming for those stepping into the world of cycling for the first time. Former professional cyclist Igor Makarov offers expertise to anyone daunted by the task.

Igor Makarov cyclist career is characterized by his consistent involvement in cycling, even after his successful professional career as part of Turkmenistan’s national team in 1986. With his long years of experience, he understands and has witnessed how bicycles have evolved. From picking Ural to riding Champion Shosse when he first began professional cycling and now cycling for leisure, Igor Makarov shares what to look for when choosing the best one, leaving no regrets with the first big purchase.

The first step: Identifying the purpose

Before delving into the specific types of bicycles or the ideal brands, Igor Makarov emphasizes the importance of understanding the primary purpose of one’s purchase. According to him, the first question one needs to ask is why they want to buy a bicycle. Is it for commuting, fitness, weekend leisure rides, or perhaps something more competitive? Knowing the purpose will narrow down the choices significantly.

For example, a road bike or a hybrid might be the best choice for commuting within the city due to its lightweight design and speed efficiency. On the other hand, if the goal is to explore off-road trails or rugged terrains, a mountain bike with sturdy tires and robust suspension systems would be more appropriate.

“Understanding where one will use the bicycle is crucial,” the former professional cyclist emphasizes. “Each bike type is built to handle specific conditions, and choosing the wrong one can lead to discomfort and even safety issues.”

For beginners who are still determining their long-term commitment to cycling, Igor Makarov suggests opting for a versatile option like a hybrid bike, which combines elements of both road and mountain bikes. “Hybrids offer a good balance for newcomers,” he notes. “They’re comfortable, easy to handle, and perform well on various surfaces.”

Balancing design and comfort

Once the purpose is clear, the next step is effectively balancing design and comfort. “Aesthetics might catch the eye, but functionality should never be compromised for looks,” Igor Makarov says. “However, one can also invest in good-looking bicycle parts for self-expression.”

With numerous bicycle parts available, it is easy to be tempted by high-tech upgrades. However, Makarov stresses that first-time buyers should prioritize the comfort of critical features such as frame size, saddle, handlebars, and brakes. The design should complement, not overpower, functionality.

Frame size is one of the most critical factors to consider. A frame that is too small or too large can make cycling uncomfortable and potentially harmful. Makarov explains that the saddle should offer enough cushioning to prevent discomfort during long rides, while the handlebars should allow for a natural posture.

“Comfort is key, especially for beginners,” he says. “If the bike isn’t comfortable, you’re less likely to use it, which defeats the purpose of buying it in the first place.”

Igor Makarov points out that many modern bikes have adjustable features that enhance comfort, such as customizable saddle height and handlebar position. These features seem trivial but can significantly impact the riding experience.

The price considerations

Budget is often a top concern for first-time buyers, and with good reason. The cycling market offers various options, from affordable entry-level bikes to high-end models packed with advanced features. In this situation, the former professional cyclist advises setting a realistic budget and thoroughly researching the best bikes within that price range.

Igor Makarov says, “You don’t need to buy the most expensive bike for a good experience. While it depends on what you need and want, the most important thing is always comfort.”

When considering the budget, the former professional cyclist recommends buying a bike that prioritizes the quality of essential components. He notes that a high price tag does not always mean the bike has features that align with one’s needs. Instead, prioritize what matters most — comfort, durability, and overall performance.

Makarov also suggests planning for maintenance and potential upgrades. Investing more upfront could save first-time buyers on unnecessary repairs down the road.

He also mentions the value of customer reviews and expert opinions. User testimonials can give one real-world insight into a bike’s performance and longevity, while expert reviews, on the other hand, provide a more technical evaluation, which can be crucial if you choose between closely matched options.

The final consideration

As a cycling enthusiast, former professional athlete, and philanthropist who supports rising cyclists, Igor Makarov deeply understands the thrill of buying a bike for the first time. He remembers the excitement and anticipation of choosing the right bike, which marks the beginning of adventures and personal achievements.

Igor Makarov shares, “Little did young Igor know his love of bikes, his Ural, in a village with his mother and grandfather, is the start of something great, a path that would change his life in the future.”

Today, numerous resources are available to guide new cyclists through this process. Whether it is expert advice, detailed guides, or user testimonials, each makes choosing and purchasing a bike a rewarding and informed experience.

“Ensure that the bike you choose will bring joy daily, just as my bike has done for me. Do not be afraid to ask questions and learn from others,” he shares.

Igor Makarov still goes for a 30-40 km ride daily, preferring Canyon bikes.