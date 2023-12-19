Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

New study reveals the 10 states with the fastest-rising adult obesity levels

While no population has proven immune as obesity surpasses prior records, the escalation in these locales presents a need to intensify health actions.
Avatar photo

Published

The term obese describes a person who's very overweight, with a lot of body fat. Obesity is believed to account for 80-85 percent of the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. — © Digital Journal
The term obese describes a person who's very overweight, with a lot of body fat. Obesity is believed to account for 80-85 percent of the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. — © Digital Journal

The seemingly unrelenting obesity epidemic persists in the U.S, now ensconcing over 1 in 3 adults in its grasp. Newly released data shows where weight-related afflictions rapidly swell year after year, there are geographical variances.

Per an analysis by the firm Formrush, ten states logged the greatest single-year spikes in adult obesity rates from 2022 to 2023. These were: Delaware, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Washington, Georgia, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, and Montana.

While no population has proven immune as obesity surpasses prior records, the escalation in these locales presents a need to intensify health actions. Many individuals face heightened jeopardy of diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and other challenges posed to overburden families and support systems.

Consequently, authorities and communities should begin to critically re-examine strategies, rally resources, and renew communal commitments to bend the obesity curve groundward.

In terms of the impacted areas:

RankState2023 Obesity RateObesity Increase from 2022 to 2023
1Delaware37.90%11.70%
2Wisconsin37.70%11.20%
3Tennessee38.90%11.10%
4Washington31.70%10%
5Georgia37%9.10%
6Wyoming34.30%7.10%
7Nevada33.50%7%
8Arizona33.20%6%
9Idaho33.20%5%
10Montana30.50%4%

At the top is Delaware, where adult obesity has risen by 11.7 percent. Here, 35.3 percent of adult men and an even higher 40.5 percent of adult women in the state now have obesity. In the state, 18.5 percent of young children and 13.4 percent of older children face obesity. Targeted intervention is needed before the epidemic progresses further out of control.

More specific data relating to Delaware is:

Obesity Rate37.9%
% increase in the last five years13.1%
% increase from 2021 to 202211.7%
Percent of Children Ages 2-4 With Obesity18.5%
Percent of Children Ages 10-17 With Obesity13.4%
Percent of HS Students With Obesity13.6%
Male35.3
Female40.5
American Indian/ Alaska Native40.1
American Indian/ Alaska Native18.3
Black46.3
Latino35.9
White33.5

In second place is Wisconsin, where adult obesity has increased 11.2 percent in the past year alone. In addition 25.5 percent of children ages 10-17 in the state also have obesity. In third spot is Tennessee where adult statistics showcase disparities – 35.1 percent of men have obesity compared to a much higher 42.7 percent rate among women.

To identify the top ten states with the greatest single-year adult obesity rate increases, obesity rate data was gathered from state and national public health surveillance systems for the years 2018 through 2022. State-level adult obesity prevalence statistics were compiled and verified from official government public health sources to ensure accuracy and consistency of reporting.

In this article:Health, Medical, Obesity, People, Technology
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Apple hitting pause on US sales of some of its smartwatch models comes as it accuses Masimo Corp. of abusing the patent system to create an opening for a rival product Apple hitting pause on US sales of some of its smartwatch models comes as it accuses Masimo Corp. of abusing the patent system to create an opening for a rival product

Tech & Science

Apple pauses US sale of latest Watch models over patent clash

Apple said it will stop selling some of its smartwatch models in the United States while it fights a patent battle.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Ozone hole over Antarctica just keeps getting bigger and bigger

The 2023 ozone hole has already surpassed the size of the three years prior.

9 hours ago
Migrants walk between concertina wire and a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande river with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas Migrants walk between concertina wire and a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande river with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas

World

Texas governor signs bill allowing state authorities to arrest migrants

Migrants walk between concertina wire and a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande river with Mexico in Eagle Pass,...

21 hours ago
'Giuinott', the version of gianduiotto made by Guido Castagna 'Giuinott', the version of gianduiotto made by Guido Castagna

World

Chocolate wars as Italian artisans battle Swiss giant

Turin's famed gianduiotto, a small, creamy chocolate is at the centre of a battle for European recognition pitting Italians against Swiss Lindt.

4 hours ago