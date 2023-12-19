New study reveals the 10 states with the fastest-rising adult obesity levels

The term obese describes a person who's very overweight, with a lot of body fat. Obesity is believed to account for 80-85 percent of the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. — © Digital Journal

The seemingly unrelenting obesity epidemic persists in the U.S, now ensconcing over 1 in 3 adults in its grasp. Newly released data shows where weight-related afflictions rapidly swell year after year, there are geographical variances.

Per an analysis by the firm Formrush, ten states logged the greatest single-year spikes in adult obesity rates from 2022 to 2023. These were: Delaware, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Washington, Georgia, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, and Montana.

While no population has proven immune as obesity surpasses prior records, the escalation in these locales presents a need to intensify health actions. Many individuals face heightened jeopardy of diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and other challenges posed to overburden families and support systems.

Consequently, authorities and communities should begin to critically re-examine strategies, rally resources, and renew communal commitments to bend the obesity curve groundward.

In terms of the impacted areas:

Rank State 2023 Obesity Rate Obesity Increase from 2022 to 2023 1 Delaware 37.90% 11.70% 2 Wisconsin 37.70% 11.20% 3 Tennessee 38.90% 11.10% 4 Washington 31.70% 10% 5 Georgia 37% 9.10% 6 Wyoming 34.30% 7.10% 7 Nevada 33.50% 7% 8 Arizona 33.20% 6% 9 Idaho 33.20% 5% 10 Montana 30.50% 4%

At the top is Delaware, where adult obesity has risen by 11.7 percent. Here, 35.3 percent of adult men and an even higher 40.5 percent of adult women in the state now have obesity. In the state, 18.5 percent of young children and 13.4 percent of older children face obesity. Targeted intervention is needed before the epidemic progresses further out of control.

More specific data relating to Delaware is:

Obesity Rate 37.9% % increase in the last five years 13.1% % increase from 2021 to 2022 11.7% Percent of Children Ages 2-4 With Obesity 18.5% Percent of Children Ages 10-17 With Obesity 13.4% Percent of HS Students With Obesity 13.6% Male 35.3 Female 40.5 American Indian/ Alaska Native 40.1 American Indian/ Alaska Native 18.3 Black 46.3 Latino 35.9 White 33.5

In second place is Wisconsin, where adult obesity has increased 11.2 percent in the past year alone. In addition 25.5 percent of children ages 10-17 in the state also have obesity. In third spot is Tennessee where adult statistics showcase disparities – 35.1 percent of men have obesity compared to a much higher 42.7 percent rate among women.

To identify the top ten states with the greatest single-year adult obesity rate increases, obesity rate data was gathered from state and national public health surveillance systems for the years 2018 through 2022. State-level adult obesity prevalence statistics were compiled and verified from official government public health sources to ensure accuracy and consistency of reporting.