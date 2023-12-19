New study reveals the 10 states with the fastest-rising adult obesity levels

The seemingly unrelenting obesity epidemic persists in the U.S, now ensconcing over 1 in 3 adults in its grasp. Newly released data shows where weight-related afflictions rapidly swell year after year, there are geographical variances.
Per an analysis by the firm Formrush, ten states logged the greatest single-year spikes in adult obesity rates from 2022 to 2023. These were: Delaware, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Washington, Georgia, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, and Montana.
While no population has proven immune as obesity surpasses prior records, the escalation in these locales presents a need to intensify health actions. Many individuals face heightened jeopardy of diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and other challenges posed to overburden families and support systems.
Consequently, authorities and communities should begin to critically re-examine strategies, rally resources, and renew communal commitments to bend the obesity curve groundward.
In terms of the impacted areas:
|Rank
|State
|2023 Obesity Rate
|Obesity Increase from 2022 to 2023
|1
|Delaware
|37.90%
|11.70%
|2
|Wisconsin
|37.70%
|11.20%
|3
|Tennessee
|38.90%
|11.10%
|4
|Washington
|31.70%
|10%
|5
|Georgia
|37%
|9.10%
|6
|Wyoming
|34.30%
|7.10%
|7
|Nevada
|33.50%
|7%
|8
|Arizona
|33.20%
|6%
|9
|Idaho
|33.20%
|5%
|10
|Montana
|30.50%
|4%
At the top is Delaware, where adult obesity has risen by 11.7 percent. Here, 35.3 percent of adult men and an even higher 40.5 percent of adult women in the state now have obesity. In the state, 18.5 percent of young children and 13.4 percent of older children face obesity. Targeted intervention is needed before the epidemic progresses further out of control.
More specific data relating to Delaware is:
|Obesity Rate
|37.9%
|% increase in the last five years
|13.1%
|% increase from 2021 to 2022
|11.7%
|Percent of Children Ages 2-4 With Obesity
|18.5%
|Percent of Children Ages 10-17 With Obesity
|13.4%
|Percent of HS Students With Obesity
|13.6%
|Male
|35.3
|Female
|40.5
|American Indian/ Alaska Native
|40.1
|American Indian/ Alaska Native
|18.3
|Black
|46.3
|Latino
|35.9
|White
|33.5
In second place is Wisconsin, where adult obesity has increased 11.2 percent in the past year alone. In addition 25.5 percent of children ages 10-17 in the state also have obesity. In third spot is Tennessee where adult statistics showcase disparities – 35.1 percent of men have obesity compared to a much higher 42.7 percent rate among women.
To identify the top ten states with the greatest single-year adult obesity rate increases, obesity rate data was gathered from state and national public health surveillance systems for the years 2018 through 2022. State-level adult obesity prevalence statistics were compiled and verified from official government public health sources to ensure accuracy and consistency of reporting.