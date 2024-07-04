Connect with us

New partnership seeks to reduce health inequalities in Northern Ireland

This initiative sees Northern Ireland become the first UK region to bring together patient and public advocates.
Published

University of Oxford’s Centre for Research Equity has launched a partnership to advance health equity in Northern Ireland. This is based on a collaboration that brings together the health and social care agencies in Northern Ireland to prioritise areas like inclusivity, equity, and meaningful engagement with diverse communities.

The aim is to ensure that health and social care research leads to all communities from benefitting equitably from advances in healthcare. At the same time, the partnership aims to improve health outcomes and reduce disparities for the people of Northern Ireland, through collaborative research.

There are a number of areas of concern in Norther Ireland. For example, large inequality gaps continue to exist for mental health indicators. Prescription rates for mood and anxiety disorders have increased regionally and for most and least deprived areas in recent years.

Cardiovascular diseases affect people living in poverty more severely than others. In Northern Ireland, men living in the wealthiest areas in Northern Ireland live on average almost eight years longer than men in the poorest areas. For women, the gap is five years.  This gap in life expectancy is widening.

This initiative sees Northern Ireland become the first UK region to bring together patient and public advocates, healthcare professionals and academics in this manner.

Despite being otherwise preoccupied with the General Election, Northern Ireland Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, speaking at the launch event at Parliament Buildings, Stormont Estate, outlined the importance of the initiative: “This new partnership between our Health and Social Care Research and Development Division and Oxford University represents a significant step forward in efforts to address health inequalities in Northern Ireland.”

Nesbitt adds: “By bringing together leading experts and resources from across sectors, we can work towards conducting research that truly benefits all of our communities.”

The long-term commitment is to advance research equity and building a healthier, more inclusive future for people living in the province.

Professor Cathy Harrison, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer in Northern Ireland, highlights the collaborative nature of the partnership in stating: “This initiative builds on the learning and relationships forged during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are committed to developing new collaborative approaches that will ensure that research reaches and includes diverse populations, including those who have been historically underrepresented or faced barriers to accessing research opportunities.”

