Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

New model seeks to reduce teen drunken driving

Research related to drunk driving prevention is abound, but utilizing modelling and systems engineering is key to providing new perspectives.
Avatar photo

Published

Cars driving along a road. — Image by © Tim Sandle
Cars driving along a road. — Image by © Tim Sandle

Drunken driving claims 37 lives daily in the U.S. with teen and young adult drivers disproportionately involved. Alcohol-impaired driving is influenced by numerous interconnected factors and long delays between actions and outcomes, complicating policymaking and increasing the risk of unintended consequences. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for crafting effective interventions.

Looking at the causes and solutions is Niyousha Hosseinichimeh in the College of Engineering. The academic has partnered with researchers across the U.S. (including Federico Vaca, a physician with the University of California, Irvine) to create a simulation model that examines how numerous public health interventions affect fatalities.

In prior research published in 2022, the scientists mapped out how factors such as peer influence, parental monitoring and alcohol advertising connect. They found prevention needed a multifactor approach.

What this earlier research needed was a model. Research related to drunk driving prevention is abound, but utilizing modelling and systems engineering is key to providing new perspectives.

Hosseinichimeh developed a model, but it needed to be tested. By using innovative modelling, the team developed a system dynamics simulation model using group modelling sessions with input from various health and safety experts. 

Utilizing the simulation model, the researchers successfully tested single intervention factors, such as increasing alternative transportation through both public or ride sharing services, enacting new restrictive laws across the U.S., and higher law enforcement presence.

The model was calibrated with data such as FBI arrests, interviews from adolescent drivers, and national fatality information, accurately replicated historical trends for people ages 15 to 24.

The model has identified that the best way to reduce alcohol-related crashes among teens and young adults is not through a single measure, but a combined intervention strategy with three tenants. These are:

  • Enactment of a new restrictive law in 50 states, such as lowering the legal limits for blood alcohol content (BAC) while driving.
  • Providing more alternative transportation.
  • Higher enforcement, such as increased police presence or checkpoints on roadways.

These findings underscore the importance of Hosseinichimeh’s unique mathematical modelling, an approach which allows researchers to test multiple interventions and evaluate outcomes in real time to better address the complex public health and societal issue. 

“The system is very complex, and not a single discipline can provide an effective solution to reduce impaired driving,” Hosseinichimeh explains. “We aim to provide policymakers with a better understanding of the potential impacts of their decisions.” 

The research has been published in the journal of Social Science & Medicine. The research is titled “Modeling of drinking and driving behaviors among adolescents and young adults in the United States: Complexities and Intervention outcomes.”

In this article:Cars, drink driving, drinking, Driving, Health, Safety, Teens
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Setting traps and collecting atoms: Quantum computing breakthrough

The milestone further demonstrates the feasibility of large-scale neutral atom quantum computing and enhances the potential to solve complex problems.

9 hours ago
A brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur, should lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:18 am (7:18 GMT) for its maiden voyage, carrying Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander A brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur, should lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:18 am (7:18 GMT) for its maiden voyage, carrying Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Genetic enhancements for space travel. So what?

Let’s get some actual minds working on it and lose the hype.

18 hours ago
The attacks paralysed French high speed rail travel The attacks paralysed French high speed rail travel

Tech & Science

Fibre optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France

France was probing the possible involvement of ultra-left movements in attacks that paralysed the rail network at the start of the Olympic Games.

10 hours ago
Mourners at the funeral of one of 12 Druze youths killed when a rocket hit a football pitch in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights Mourners at the funeral of one of 12 Druze youths killed when a rocket hit a football pitch in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights

World

Lebanon on alert as Israel mulls response to rocket deaths

Mourners at the funeral of one of 12 Druze youths killed when a rocket hit a football pitch in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights -...

10 hours ago